My Quest for a Job at the Trump White House

My qualification? What if I were to tell you that Michèle Flournoy, reportedly the front-runner for the job in the Biden Cabinet, went to my high school? If Trump named me, he could boast truthfully that his SecDef was three classes ahead of Biden’s choice. While I romped at the beach on Senior Ditch Day, Flournoy, a lowly frosh, had to attend geometry class! But when I enter “secretary of defense” on the Defense Department’s job portal, it sends me a list of other Pentagon jobs that appear to be civil service rather than political and don’t meet my salary needs.

It’s much the same at job portals for the FBI and CIA, whose directors have also displeased Trump and are expected to be fired in coming days. Their jobs are not listed. I could perhaps apply to be a “targeting officer” and “find opportunities to disrupt terrorist attacks, illegal arms trade, drug networks, cyber threats, and counterintelligence threats.” That sounds very much like graduating from getting people in trouble, which is what I do as a journalist, to getting people killed. But starting pay is below $60k, so clearly they want someone younger.

Now it’s 24 hours in, and still I’ve received not a single phone call or email from the White House. Do I cast my pearls before swine? (Don’t let’s be rude and answer that.) Signing up for White House job alerts from Indeed.com yielded me not a single email. Granted, applying for jobs during the Covid-19 crisis consists mostly of sending online applications into the silent void. But I thought the White House was serious about staffing up for 2021 and beyond.

Perhaps it is, and I’m just not cutting it. Or maybe, as is true so often with Trump, his claim to be staffing up for a second term is mere bravado. Maybe after McEntee locks the door, sweeps for tiny hidden recording devices, and switches off the lights, he’ll say out loud that he isn’t any longer in hiring mode.