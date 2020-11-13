My Quest for a Job at the Trump White House

According to two sources familiar with the situation, as well as written communications … the White House Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) is still in the process of vetting candidates for job openings in various parts of the federal government, positions that the White House intended to fill by early next year. —Asawin Suebsaeng, Daily Beast, November 10, 2020

I’ve been out of a job since May, and the White House is hiring. Never mind that the incumbent president, Donald Trump, lost reelection on November 3. Never mind that Trump is judged widely to be the worst president in U.S. history. Never mind that, as I ponder my own career prospects, Trump’s attempting a harebrained coup d’état.



The Donald refuses to concede the election, and he’s merrily firing anybody he suspects of believing his loss wasn’t fake news. Personnel chief John McEntee (who lost his previous job as Trump’s “body man” because of gambling debts that imperiled his security clearance) warns White House staffers: I catch you looking for a new job, you’re out on the street. And now The Daily Beast posts a dispatch under the sublime headline, “Trump White House Still Vetting for Job Openings for a Second Term That’s Not Happening.”

