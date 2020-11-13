Philadelphia’s Election Results Are a Warning to the Democratic Party

Throughout this election cycle, pundits and Electoral College–watchers trained their gaze on Pennsylvania, singling it out as the state that would likely determine the winner of the presidency. And as the year wound on, it became just as clear that the path to winning the Keystone state ran through Philadelphia and its suburban counties. That all turned out to be true, and those who aimed for President Donald Trump’s ouster can thank the City of Brotherly Love for buying four years of breathing room.

On its face, the outcome might seem to confirm the efficacy of the strategy pursued by the Democratic Party for the past decade or more: run up the score in the cities and win over an increasing number of suburban residents to assemble an insurmountable metropolitan voting bloc. Republicans can dominate the areas where few people live so long as Democrats control the population centers. From a purely mathematical perspective, this outlook makes enough sense. But real politics are rather more complicated than numbers on a spreadsheet, and aggregates can obscure at least as much as they reveal. In this case, they conceal the disturbing fact that, relative to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance, Joe Biden lost ground everywhere except among white professionals. And a closer look at those professional-class voters’ preferences suggests that they may not be here to stay.

Let’s start with the suburbs. In the four Philadelphia “collar counties,” the Democratic presidential swing—Biden’s gain over Clinton, less Trump’s gain from 2016—was some 100,000 votes. Given that Clinton lost the state by 44,000 and that Biden won it by about 60,000, this boost was as decisive as Democratic strategists could have hoped. But there is good reason to believe that this will not be replicated in the future. While these suburban voters were turning out for Biden, they were simultaneously voting for Republicans down-ballot in large numbers. Taken together the Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives in these four counties underperformed Biden by roughly 65,000 votes. Take those votes away four years from now and the Democrats lose the state.