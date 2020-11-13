Philadelphia’s Election Results Are a Warning to the Democratic Party

Thankfully, this election did offer a glimpse into that possible future. In recent months, unions like Unite Here worked tirelessly in these very communities to claw every last vote they could into the Biden camp. Without their efforts, these worrying numbers would certainly have looked even more grave. But organizers were forced to push against very strong headwinds of disregard for the working-class communities that Democrats will have to win by massive margins in order to compete in states like Pennsylvania in the years to come. Because of that disregard, in Philadelphia, some 40 percent of eligible—as opposed to registered—voters did not even cast a ballot. In the poorest and most diverse parts of the city, the figure is considerably higher.

The bright side of all this is that the Republican Party has nothing to offer this population and shows no inclination toward changing that any time soon, making it unlikely that it will sufficiently broaden its appeal within these communities to close the gap by more than Trump managed. Moreover, there is clearly enormous room for progressives to grow by reaching out to these large reservoirs of untapped voters. But Democrats won’t capitalize on this opportunity unless they extract the right lessons from the numbers in this election. Moderation and decency are compelling alternatives to Trumpism, but these concepts do not put food on the table or pay the bills. In order to hold the territory that Biden claimed and build upon it, Democrats need to offer working people something that does.

Update: The original version of this article stated that without Biden’s 65,000 margin over Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives in the four Philadelphia suburban counties, a future Democrat could lose a statewide election. As of November 16, Biden’s statewide lead is 68,000 and is likely to grow further. It would therefore be more accurate to say that without that top of ticket margin over down-ballot Democrats in the suburbs a future statewide election would be very close. Also, as a result of provisional ballots that have been counted since the date of publication, the Trump swing in Philadelphia areas with a population of at least 40 percent Black and Latino and a median household income of below $50,000 is, as of Nov. 16, 24,000 and 29,000, respectively. These figures may continue to change somewhat as all provisional ballots are counted.