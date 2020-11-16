The Brewing Democratic Fight Over Biden’s Cabinet

There was a moment this summer when Joe Biden’s promise to deliver an “FDR-sized” presidency was almost credible. Desperate to shore up his support from dejected Bernie voters and galvanized by COVID-19 and the cratering economy, Biden seemed to embrace, if somewhat sheepishly, a more transformative agenda. His platform featured huge expansions of the welfare state, an ambitious climate plan, legislation to fuel unionization, and a major public sector role for job creation. If you had squinted—and I mean really squinted—Bidenism looked a bit like social democracy in centrist’s clothing, Copenhagen by way of Scranton.

Now, summer feels far away. With Republicans maintaining control of the Senate (pending two runoffs in Georgia), there are signs that Biden might use divided government as an excuse to narrow his vision, play ball with the GOP, and appoint CEOs, high-level consultants, and corporate lobbyists to key cabinet posts. Earlier this month, Biden insiders leaked a preemptive surrender to Axios, indicating they would “consider limiting prospective Cabinet nominees to those Mitch McConnell can live with.” On Tuesday, the campaign released a list of advisors to help with the transition at the Office of Management and Budget; it included execs from Amazon, Lyft, and Airbnb.

This has happened before. In 2008, people of color, liberals, and union-members powered Barack Obama to victory, only for him to fill his cabinet with bankers, Wall Street-friendly lobbyists, and moderates who sabotaged a more aggressive response to the financial crisis and sanded the populist edges off of Obama’s powerful campaign message. “We were flatfooted during the transition, and that’s when the die was cast,” said David Segal, executive director of Demand Progress, a left group focused on combating corporate and monopoly power. “This time is different. We’re watching. We’re mobilized. We can’t let this White House be staffed by the same plutocrats.”