The Brewing Democratic Fight Over Biden’s Cabinet

This has happened before. In 2008, people of color, liberals, and union members powered Barack Obama to victory, only for him to fill his Cabinet with bankers, Wall Street–friendly lobbyists, and moderates who sabotaged a more aggressive response to the financial crisis and sanded the populist edges off Obama’s powerful campaign message. “We were flat-footed during the transition, and that’s when the die was cast,” said David Segal, executive director of Demand Progress, a left group focused on combating corporate and monopoly power. “This time is different. We’re watching. We’re mobilized. We can’t let this White House be staffed by the same plutocrats.”

Segal and a growing number of activists on the left are calling on Biden and the Democrats to use hardball tactics, like those embraced by Senate Majority Leader McConnell over the last four years, to staff the executive branch with liberal allies—using recess appointments and the Vacancies Act. Meanwhile, a group of 70 Indivisible chapters in New York are urging their senator, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, known to fear a primary challenge from his left flank, to endorse these tactics publicly and refuse to confirm “executives of major corporations, lobbyists, and prominent corporate consultants” to the Cabinet and other top posts. “We take our role as constituents of Chuck Schumer very seriously,” said Kellie Leeson of Empire State Indivisible. “And we want Schumer to be with us demanding a Biden administration that fights for working people and reflects the diversity of the country.”

“Any deference to McConnell right now, given the crises we face, would be pathological.”

Schumer’s office declined to comment for this story. But on Thursday, he met with representatives of New York’s Indivisible chapters, where, according to a tweet from one of the attendees, Schumer “expressed his commitment to fighting for a progressive Biden administration—including leveraging tools like the Vacancy Act to ensure obstruction won’t prevent Democrats from getting to work.”