The Fukushima Nuclear Disaster Put Japan’s Climate Policy in a Decade-Long Purgatory

The Fukushima Daiichi meltdown in Okuma, Japan, on March 11, 2011, was one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. Some of the impacts can be easily quantified: 150,000 people were evacuated due to the threat of radioactivity, a forced migration that resulted in some 2,600 deaths; a full cleanup could take $70 billion and more than 40 years; 100 cubic meters of groundwater become contaminated at Fukushima every day; according to Greenpeace, radiation levels near reopened areas reach 30 times the recommended exposure levels. Other forms of damage, such as the long-lasting stigma on the region and the psychological and mental health strain on evacuees, don’t show up in statistics.

But one of the most dramatic consequences of the disaster was that it overturned Japan’s energy policy—as well as the country’s prospects of swiftly countering climate change. Pre-Fukushima, nuclear power represented the largest portion of Japan’s power-generation mix, at nearly 30 percent. The government had planned to increase that share to 41 percent by 2017 and 50 percent by 2030, as part of a strategy to reduce carbon emissions. After 3/11, as the disaster is commonly known, the nation instantly shut down 20 percent of its nuclear capacity, and by May 2012, Japan was generating no nuclear power. Fears of a repeat of Fukushima run so deep that today the country has only a single reactor in use. And though nuclear power is controversial among environmentalists in Japan and around the world, what has replaced it is the dirtiest forms of energy generation. Over the past decade, use of fossil fuels, particularly coal, has leaped, and now fossil fuels make up a larger proportion of Japan’s energy mix than they did in 2010.

“Three-eleven resulted in sidelining nuclear and a massive increase in fossil fuel use,” said Andrew DeWit, a professor in the School of Economic Policy Studies at Rikkyo University. “It also derailed the plan to use nuclear to decarbonize and increase energy security.”