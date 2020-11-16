Blue States Will Have to Lead the Climate Fight Under Biden, Too

Barnes was right. Brown was in attendance at the U.N.’s next gathering a year later, accompanied by a group of other high-profile mayors and governors who advertised themselves as proof that the United States was still committed to keeping promises on climate, no matter who was in the Oval Office. “The federal government is on holiday with respect to climate change,” Brown told USA Today at the time. But, he added, “there is a large part of America—well over a majority—that is committed to serious climate action, because we know global warming is an existential threat.”

Since Trump’s election, states have made progress on climate in the absence of a dedicated federal presence. Over the past four years, for instance, two states and multiple cities and counties have taken fossil fuel companies to court to demand accountability for rising sea levels. States like Pennsylvania and Virginia are gearing up to aggressively cut emissions in the hopes of joining a small but growing cap-and-invest network of Northeastern states (and former member New Jersey reentered the program after voters booted out Chris Christie in 2018). And California passed the nation’s first legislation requiring solar panels on all new homes beginning in 2020.

Even as Joe Biden prepares to take office—and his administration publicly promotes an extensive plan for combating climate change—it seems likely that the federal government will partly remain on holiday. Unless Democrats pull off a pair of upsets in Georgia, the Senate will stay under Republican control. And despite shifting public opinion on climate change and renewable energy, the GOP has largely signaled that it will continue to favor fossil fuels and do nothing to curb emissions. So while Biden can (slowly) roll back various Trump administration rules that made it easier for corporations to pollute, the kind of big ambitious climate bill advocates have been demanding for years seems out of reach.