Blue States Will Have to Lead the Climate Fight Under Biden, Too

As Trump thumbed his nose at international cooperation on climate, state leaders formed networks that are now eager to help the Biden administration as it recommits to the Paris Agreement and dives back into international policy. Organizations like the U.S. Climate Alliance have grown to 25 governors (including three Republicans), who say that “states are showing the nation and the world that ambitious climate action is achievable.” International leaders who otherwise might be skittish of the U.S. electing another climate denier in four years have since had the opportunity to work with governors like Brown, whom Barnes said saw “unprecedented” outreach from international leaders following Trump’s election. (California, as Californians love to remind everyone, is larger and has a more powerful economy than all but a handful of nations.)

The other good news is that state-level climate work is going to become significantly easier with a friendly force in Washington. One of the biggest climate actions Biden can take is on emissions from cars, an area where state and federal policy collide. Before Trump took office, California, the nation’s biggest auto market, had formed a coalition of states committed to holding cars to stricter emissions standards than the national rule required. (For consumers, this has the added benefit of raising gas mileage.) After taking power, the Trump administration promptly began an extensive and messy legal battle challenging California’s ability to set its own rules and aiming to tear down the efficiency standards.

A Biden presidency, experts say, means that not only will the legal challenge against auto emission standards end—and that these stricter standards are likely to become the rule for the rest of the country—but California and other states can look at similar ways to reduce emissions from other types of engines, like heavy-duty trucks and landscaping equipment. (Lawnmowers might not sound threatening, but emissions from the unregulated landscaping sector are on track to surpass emissions from cars.)

“Often, the federal government either collaborates with California or follows California’s lead once the state has shown that its regulations are workable,” said Ann Carlson, a professor of environmental law at UCLA. “California can’t regulate those small engines or truck engines while battling the federal government. The Biden administration is going to be way more cooperative on that front.”