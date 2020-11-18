Fantasizing About Joe Biden’s Cabinet

Who should President-elect Biden ask to join his Cabinet? Everyone has an opinion, and most of the opinions are terrible. On Episode 20 of The Politics of Everything, hosts Laura Marsh and Alex Pareene interpret our Cabinet dreams. What do they say about us, and what do they say about Joe Biden? Jason Linkins, a deputy editor at The New Republic, and Osita Nwanevu, a staff writer at the magazine, bravely join to help Alex and Laura appoint their own fantasy Cabinet.

Read a transcript of Episode 20.