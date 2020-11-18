The Unpardonable Sins of Lindsey Graham

And then there’s Lindsey Graham. As I’ve previously noted, the senior senator from South Carolina is remarkably honest about what drives his zealous personal support for Trump: an unquenchable thirst to be close to power, no matter what form it takes. “I have never been called this much by a president in my life,” he once told The New York Times’ Mark Leibovich with what the éminence grise of Beltway profilers described as “a mixture of amazement and amusement, with perhaps a dash of awe.” Now that hunger appears to have placed him on the opposite side of American democracy.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told The Washington Post on Monday that Graham questioned the state’s signature-verification requirements, insinuating that Democratic-aligned poll workers could have applied a more lenient standard. Then he asked whether the secretary of state “had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of non-matching signatures,” according to the Post. (He does not.) Taken together, Raffensperger thought Graham was asking him to throw out legally valid votes in large numbers. Depending on the targeted counties, such a strategy could tip Georgia away from Biden and into Trump’s column.

When questioned by reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Graham denied that he had inappropriately pressured Raffensperger to throw out valid votes. He also reportedly said he had spoken with the secretaries of state in Arizona and Nevada as well. This was almost immediately disputed by those parties. “I have not spoken with Senator Lindsey Graham or any other members of Congress regarding the 2020 general election in Nevada or my role in the postelection certification process,” Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske told reporters. “This is false,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said on Twitter. “I have not spoken with Lindsey Graham.” Cegavske is a Republican; Hobbs is a Democrat.