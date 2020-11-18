The Unpardonable Sins of Lindsey Graham

Some Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill still aren’t quite willing to admit what was already obvious: President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. “You’re going to play gotcha questions with me?” Colorado Senator Cory Gardner told reporters when asked if he thought Biden was the president-elect. “You guys, just come on. I’m not going to play your gotcha questions. I’m not going to play your games. I’m tired of it.”

But a growing number of top Republicans appear willing to accede to reality. Politico noted this week that even as GOP senators accept President Donald Trump’s irregular legal warfare against the result, they acknowledge that it will likely fail to prevent Biden from securing a victory in the Electoral College. Texas Senator John Cornyn said the next president “will probably be Joe Biden.” Florida Senator Marco Rubio, with either wry understatement or supine meekness, said a Biden victory was “the highest likelihood at this point” from the “preliminary results.”

And then there’s Lindsey Graham. As I’ve previously noted, the senior senator from South Carolina is remarkably honest about what drives his zealous personal support for Trump: an unquenchable thirst to be close to power, no matter what form it takes. “I have never been called this much by a president in my life,” he once told The New York Times’ Mark Leibovich with what the éminence grise of Beltway profilers described as “a mixture of amazement and amusement, with perhaps a dash of awe.” Now that hunger appears to have placed him on the opposite side of American democracy.