Why We Can’t Comprehend 250,000 Covid Deaths

The solution is not the end of statistics. Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to make an enemy of numbers themselves, public health officials, climate scientists, and policymakers should craft policies based on reliable data. But “statistics does a violence to human experience,” Carr said. “It crushes it down and throws out a lot of relevant information.” These limitations must be augmented with other kinds of insight, or at least acknowledged. We need to see the forest, but we must remember that we are the trees.

In the pandemic, obituary writers have taken on a new importance, Cep wrote in The New Yorker. When the coronavirus first made headlines, outlets began weaving death tolls into their reporting and spinning numbers into elaborate infographics. They also started publishing thousands of stories commemorating the people Covid-19 killed. Staring down the landmark of 100,000 coronavirus deaths, The New York Times published a front page full of mini-obituaries in May with the name, age, location, and a single fact about each of the deceased. Alternative proposals, like printing 100,000 dots, wouldn’t “really tell you very much about who these people were, the lives that they lived, [or] what it means for us as a country,” Simone Landon, assistant editor on the Times graphics desk, said at the time. These and numerous other memorialization efforts across the country reflect the earnest belief that an obituary, in Cep’s words, is “as close as we come in times like these to squaring the demands of statistic and story.”

Health communications experts increasingly agree. “There is growing evidence that traditional communication of vaccines—e.g., messages focusing on statistics—has not worked well,” Xiaoli Nan, director of the University of Maryland’s Center for Health and Risk Communication, told Undark. Rather than shaming people for their misunderstanding—or even their willful indifference to the facts—Nan and her team are looking for alternatives. “More successful strategies rely on trustworthy messengers, telling stories rather than using statistics, and appeals to moral values.”

Seeing outside of our single cell on this vast spreadsheet can feel impossible. I’m also just a number on the census, a Facebook algorithm, a product of our technocracy. But Carr told me something that helps to lay the foundation of the paradigm shift we need: Statistics are more like quantum physics than basic math. We want everything to add up as in middle-school algebra. But the real world is more complex, and more uncertain, than that. Embracing the chaos behind the cold, hard data could help us realize what we’ve lost—and what we can still save.