Barack Obama Doesn’t Have the Answers

In fairness to him, the book is more than a collection of familiar Obamaisms and biographical miscellany—there are tick-tock accounts of the major events in his first term. Liberals and progressives who clutched their heads in frustration wondering what Obama could be thinking at various points between his inauguration and the bin Laden raid in 2011 now have a set of answers from the man himself. One of the major excerpts published before the book’s release on Tuesday was a section on the negotiations behind the Affordable Care Act that ran in The New Yorker earlier this month. As one should generally expect from political memoirs, it is both a paean to Getting Things Done and a reprimand of the pesky idealists who often stand in the way, pining for impossibilities like the public option. “I found the whole brouhaha exasperating,” he writes. “‘What is it about sixty votes these folks don’t understand?’ I groused to my staff. ‘Should I tell the thirty million people who can’t get covered that they’re going to have to wait another ten years because we can’t get them a public option?’”

Wrong as Obama believes their political calculus to have been, the text is strewn with tacit admissions that the left was correct on the merits of the public option and the demerits of the Democratic Party. “Activists on the left,” he laments at one point, were “outraged that Harry [Reid] and I appeared to be catering to the whims of Joe Lieberman.” This line comes exactly three sentences after Obama confirms that activists had been correct to suppose so⁠—despite their best efforts at persuasion, he writes, even a limited public option had been “too much for the more conservative members of the Democratic caucus to swallow, including Joe Lieberman, of Connecticut.”

Larger villains are discussed with more candor. “We had no way to get to sixty votes in the Senate for a major health-care bill without at least the tacit agreement of the big industry players,” he writes elsewhere. “Drug reimportation was a great political issue, but, at the end of the day, we didn’t have the votes for it, partly because plenty of Democrats had major pharmaceutical companies headquartered or operating in their states.” In another passage, he criticizes unnamed Senate liberals “who liked to rail against the outsized profits of Big Pharma and private insurers,” but “suddenly had no problem at all with the outsized profits of medical-device manufacturers with facilities in their home states and were pushing Harry to scale back a proposed tax on the industry.” He also reiterates notional support for single-payer health care. “Had we been starting from scratch, I would have agreed with them,” he writes. “The evidence from other countries showed that a single, national system—basically, Medicare for All—was a cost-effective way to deliver health care.”