Ending the Forever Wars, by Any Means Necessary

President Trump’s decision-making is defined by, if anything, incoherence. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that, in addition to golfing and undermining the election results, he is spending his last days in office making a hash of U.S. national security policy. He has replaced top leadership at the Pentagon with cronies, reportedly asked for options to strike Iran and its nuclear program, and now is planning to hurriedly withdraw thousands of soldiers from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia before he leaves office.

The dominant reaction in Washington to the latter news has been nothing short of a panicked devotion to the status quo. Trump’s newly installed defense secretary has called the decision “fraught with risk.” Members of both major parties asked the administration to leave deployed soldiers at existing levels. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran who lost both of her legs in Iraq, even went so far as to say that while we should aspire to bring home American troops, she didn’t want them to return “in body bags.” Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, warned on Twitter that “we will be right back in the same place as pre-9/11.”

But the response from opponents of the Forever Wars is more complicated. On the one hand, they are glad to see any movement toward full withdrawal. On the other, they are skeptical of Trump’s motivations and his timing.