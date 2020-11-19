Ending the Forever Wars, by Any Means Necessary

The reality is that ending America’s wars—and campaigning on doing so—is popular with much of the country. The main place it isn’t popular is in Washington, D.C., where Beltway politicos can’t seem to imagine any other mode of engagement with the world. Trump’s ham-fisted diplomacy with North Korea, which occurred between periods of dangerous saber-rattling, was dismissed by most Democratic politicians. Yet on exceedingly rare occasions, Trump can do something approximating the right thing, for the wrong reasons. (In the case of troop withdrawal, he may be indulging his congenital motivation to own the libs: An anonymous Trump administration official told CNN that Trump was looking to set fires that Biden would have to put out.)

Some political organizations approve of the possible withdrawals, even if they are dangerously haphazard. Describing it as a welcome step, the progressive group Win Without War published a statement declaring that it still wasn’t enough: “Maintaining thousands of troops in indefinite occupation is far from a rethinking of the logic of militarism, particularly when past drawdowns have been repeatedly undermined by troop surges, redeployments to nearby countries, increased reliance on private contractors, and the dramatic growth of aerial warfare.”

That logic is unlikely to change with President-elect Biden, who’s surrounded by interventionist centrists and hawkish foreign policy hands from the Obama administration. Michèle Flournoy, almost certain to be his defense secretary, argued for the NATO bombing of Libya, which led to dictator Muammar Qaddafi’s grisly killing in the streets of Misrata and the country’s descent into civil war. If Biden were to serve two terms, it’s very possible there would be American soldiers in Baghdad, Kabul, and Mogadishu—and who knows where else—in 2028.