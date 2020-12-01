How Trees Made Us Human

All great apes use wood as a material; humans specifically use it for fuel. Again, our bodies tell the tale. Human mouths and digestive tracts are fitted for soft, flame-cooked foods. Our atypically large brains, in fact, depend on the energy subsidy that comes from cooking. Ennos notes that we possess another “extremely unusual trait for terrestrial mammals”: hairlessness. Not having a pelt helps you avoid disease-bearing bedbugs, lice, and fleas, but it makes you cold. This evolutionary trade-off was presumably worthwhile for early humans only because they could build wooden shelters and fires.

And they did, all the time, even if wood doesn’t feature heavily in our stereotypes of the Paleolithic. What do you call an era when people hunted with wooden spears, dug up roots and bulbs with sticks, cooked their food on wooden poles, fed their fires with logs and branches, lived in wooden huts, and used rocks to scrape animal hides? The Stone Age, apparently. Ennos rolls his eyes at this fixation with minerals. It seems especially wrongheaded to focus on early humans’ stone scrapers because much of what they did with those crude implements was craft wood. In fact, he continues, most early technological advances didn’t replace wood so much as allow new uses of it. Copper and bronze permitted the manufacture of plank ships and wooden wheels. Iron gave rise to barrels, longships, and large wooden buildings.

One of the most famous vestiges of prehistoric times is Stonehenge, a circular grouping of hefty megaliths. But what, Ennos asks, about Woodhenge, a similarly arranged monument two miles away? Archaeological evidence suggests it must have been an “impressive structure,” too—slightly larger in diameter than Stonehenge. Yet all of that wood has rotted away in the intervening four millennia, leaving only post holes, which are today marked with uninspiring concrete stumps.

It’s a fitting metaphor. Up until a century or two ago, the human environment was nearly all wood. It’s just that the wood has decomposed, leaving only the stones and metals that now dominate our sense of the past. This mineral-centered scheme of history divides neatly into epochs, emphasizing the stepwise progression from one to the next. But it overlooks the deep continuities that until quite recently have tied us to prehistoric times, making it in turn hard to see how unprecedented the modern age has been.