How WeWork Got Away With Spectacular Failure

It’s little wonder, then, that Son and other investors had ignored how disastrous WeWork’s business strategy and internal operations were—none of them had bothered to plumb past Neumann’s bloviating assurances. Meanwhile, even as money was rolling in, Neumann clung to a bizarre and unsustainable business model in which he penny-pinched on certain expenses (he directed staff to “Manage the Nickel,” or find small ways to save the company money, like turning off lights at night) while bleeding money elsewhere (buying, for instance, a $60 million private jet). The cumulative effect was, unsurprisingly, wide-scale burnout among employees and high turnover, to which Neumann was largely unsympathetic. When a group of employees asked for raises, Wiedeman writes, “Adam complained that he didn’t think he was getting what he paid for as it stood. He told one employee he could save money by getting a roommate.” Neumann thwarted a group of WeWork janitors’ efforts to unionize, and when one pointed out that he was a billionaire, he replied, “That has nothing to do with this.”

Just as WeWork successfully milked a stable of venture capitalists drunk on a tech-fueled bull market, Neumann’s terrible treatment of his employees was likewise enabled by the postrecession environment. When I first read accounts of the company’s office culture, I wondered why some of WeWork’s employees had stayed so long. (Were a few days of letting loose at the company’s notoriously hedonistic summer retreat really enough to make up for the punishingly long hours, below-market pay, and sexual harassment they endured during the rest of the year?) But then I remembered that, just as WeWork was getting off the ground in 2010, I myself was working for free as an unpaid intern at a small feminist book publisher (while, on my days off from there, paying bills by helping a rich Upper East Sider organize his office). WeWork, like so many other companies, benefited from an exploitable white-collar workforce made up of a cohort that had graduated into the height of a recession and was subsequently eager to prove themselves and find any kind of upward mobility. “I can hire a bunch of young people and pay them nothing,” Neumann once bragged.

The whole WeWork experiment was in the end a ruling-class parlor game gone awry, with no significant consequences for any of the people who rolled the dice.

But not even the expendable labor pool and near-unfettered access to venture capital would save WeWork from the lethal combination of the company’s inability to turn a profit and the Neumanns’ personal style of derangement. In the summer of 2019, after nearly 10 years of doing business, WeWork filed for an initial public offering and released “Wingspan,” an accompanying financial document that swiftly revealed the start-up’s deepest flaws. The report showed disturbing numbers, provided little actual information on WeWork’s business strategy, and was styled, at Rebekah’s direction, with superfluous glossy photos and inspirational quotes. The public, Wiedeman writes, “seemed to instantly recognize what Adam’s charisma had persuaded investors to look past: the chasm between how the company presented itself and what it actually did.” Hard-pressed to explain what, beyond extreme puffery, made WeWork different from its competitors, Neumann found himself the subject of a flurry of unflattering press and investor scrutiny, and the company eventually pulled the IPO. That fall, SoftBank would pay through the nose to bail out the floundering company and oust Adam Neumann.