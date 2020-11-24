How WeWork Got Away With Spectacular Failure

Just as WeWork successfully milked a stable of venture capitalists drunk on a tech-fueled bull market, Neumann’s terrible treatment of his employees was likewise enabled by the postrecession environment. When I first read accounts of the company’s office culture, I wondered why some of WeWork’s employees had stayed so long. (Were a few days of letting loose at the company’s notoriously hedonistic summer retreat really enough to make up for the punishingly long hours, below-market pay, and sexual harassment they endured during the rest of the year?) But then I remembered that, just as WeWork was getting off the ground in 2010, I myself was working for free as an unpaid intern at a small feminist book publisher (while, on my days off from there, paying bills by helping a rich Upper East Sider organize his office). WeWork, like so many other companies, benefited from an exploitable white-collar workforce made up of a cohort that had graduated into the height of a recession and was subsequently eager to prove themselves and find any kind of upward mobility. “I can hire a bunch of young people and pay them nothing,” Neumann once bragged.

But not even the expendable labor pool and near-unfettered access to venture capital would save WeWork from the lethal combination of the company’s inability to turn a profit and the Neumanns’ personal style of derangement. In the summer of 2019, after nearly 10 years of doing business, WeWork filed for an initial public offering and released “Wingspan,” an accompanying financial document that swiftly revealed the start-up’s deepest flaws. The report showed disturbing numbers, provided little actual information on WeWork’s business strategy, and was styled, at Rebekah’s direction, with superfluous glossy photos and inspirational quotes. The public, Wiedeman writes, “seemed to instantly recognize what Adam’s charisma had persuaded investors to look past: the chasm between how the company presented itself and what it actually did.” Hard-pressed to explain what, beyond extreme puffery, made WeWork different from its competitors, Neumann found himself the subject of a flurry of unflattering press and investor scrutiny, and the company eventually pulled the IPO. That fall, SoftBank would pay through the nose to bail out the floundering company and oust Adam Neumann.

WeWork’s is a story of start-up hubris inflated to nauseating extremes, but, even beyond that, it’s a stark example of how profoundly disconnected the fates of the rich and the rest became in the aftermath of the Great Recession. WeWork’s investors—and SoftBank in particular—lost billions on their ill-advised bets on Neumann, but in the grand scheme of what those venture capital firms are worth and what they spend regularly, the money they burned on WeWork is the equivalent of a regrettable night at a casino for you or me—an embarrassing and humbling loss, but a risk that comes with the territory. Neumann himself escaped with a handsome payout and moved his family to Tel Aviv, where he was born. “Nearly two decades after arriving in New York with a dream of getting rich and then going back home,” Wiedeman writes, “Adam was doing just that.”

The whole WeWork experiment—some 800 locations and 15,000 employees later—was in the end a ruling-class parlor game gone awry, with no significant consequences for any of the people who rolled the dice, only for the employees who got caught up in their hijinks. If the steel magnates, railroad robber barons, and other monsters of the first Gilded Age seemed to understand on some level that their profits would wither without their workers, the newer breed of financial capitalists that engineered the WeWork scandal made their fortunes in perhaps an even more antisocial way, which is to say, by speculating on a stock market that’s long ceased to benefit the majority of people in the United States.