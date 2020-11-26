It’s a Perfect Year for a Non-Thanksgiving

It seems fitting that Thanksgiving would be canceled on this, the four-hundredth anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage. It’s historic disease event piled on top of historic disease event. As David Walbert once put it, when white settlers came to the Americas, their diseases “spread faster than European colonization.” Eventually, “Old World” diseases like smallpox, diphtheria, and tuberculosis killed up to 90 percent of both continents’ Indigenous populations.



Now that we’re in another Big Sickness, it’s a good time to recall that the modern American state was founded on a genocide partly engineered through pandemic. Whether as a handmaiden to ethnic cleansing or as a pandemic whose denial is spawning wildly anti-democratic conspiracy theories, disease has a funny way of turning into a battle fought along political lines, while masquerading as natural disaster.

Like the (real) Thanksgiving story, the Covid-19 pandemic is a good reminder of the way our bodies get drawn into political conflicts. When we hear a term like biopolitics, we don’t think of little annoyances like finding that the cost of your meds has increased by a few cents. But health authorities, insurance companies, and policymakers are constantly calculating and recalculating the relative worth of human life. The bleak new reality of living through a pandemic has highlighted the political divides that attend all bodies living in America.