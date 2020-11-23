The Obama Reunion Isn’t Nearly Enough to Stave Off Catastrophe

Joe Biden’s picks for top national security appointments, reported by multiple outlets Sunday and Monday, are about what you’d expect: Longtime allies to the president-elect are getting another crack at the White House, many taking a pay cut after having spent years in the private sector. Former Undersecretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to become secretary of state; former Hillary Clinton aide Jake Sullivan will be national security adviser; and Avril Haines is slated to serve as director of national intelligence. Most novel is the announcement that former Secretary of State John Kerry will take on a new post, serving as a high-profile climate envoy housed within the National Security Council.

Progressives—while pleased to see the creation of Kerry’s new post—couldn’t help but observe a theme among these appointments: lucrative sabbaticals in the private sector. Blinken, Haines and other less well known Biden National Security insiders in line for big posts, The American Prospect and others have noted, spent the Trump years cashing in on their Obama-era connections through consulting gigs. Less discussed, though, was what they were up to in office. When it comes to climate policy, that part of their record deserves just as much scrutiny as their employment during the off-years.

The Obama administration by and large did not see a contradiction between continued fossil fuel development and curbing emissions, adopting an “all of the above” approach to climate and energy that included supporting both renewables and incumbent fuels—especially shale gas. Just days after the Paris Agreement was brokered in 2015, for instance, Obama signed a bill repealing the crude oil export ban, allowing the prodigious amount of fossil fuels being produced here to flow freely out of U.S. ports.