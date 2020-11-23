The Obama Reunion Isn’t Nearly Enough to Stave Off Catastrophe

With this returning cast, it’s entirely possible that a Biden administration could continue with the Obama era’s Janus-faced climate policy agenda: investing in clean energy domestically while doing little to curtail domestic fossil fuel production. That could be a disaster for global warming. Even if solar, wind, and electric car incentives do manage to seriously cut into domestic fossil fuel demand, that wouldn’t necessarily stop oil and gas companies from sending their products abroad—potentially with diplomatic support from a State Department eager to use fossil fuels as geopolitical leverage. Exports could continue apace even as the administration formally strives for net-zero by 2050 and rejoins the Paris Agreement.

That scenario is hardly set in stone, though. To a certain extent, each of these men was only following reigning consensus, although climate campaigners long questioned the viability of treating gas as a bridge fuel. Green-tinted gas boosterism was par for the course during the Obama administration, and times have changed. Whatever plausible deniability may have existed for seeing expanding fossil fuel development as the best path toward a low-carbon future has melted away; alarming new reports about methane leakage and flaring in the last few years have shown that it may not offer the greenhouse gas savings over coal that energy wonks once hoped. Continuing to build new gas infrastructure, moreover—whether in the form of new gas-fired power plants or export facilities—threatens to lock in polluting infrastructure that should be wound down as soon as possible. Climate science has only gotten more dire since Obama left office, and studies like the U.N. Production Gap Report show the need to start winding down drilling on a rapid timeline.

Biden’s foreign policy insiders may well have adapted with the times. But as the pandemic-stricken and rapidly warming world careens towards January 20, it’s worth finding out for sure. The Obama administration conceived of climate policy as an issue that floated above supposedly meatier concerns like jobs and the economy. Airy talk of a clean energy future at home and the Paris Agreement abroad went hand in hand with trade agreements and investment treaties that enshrined polluters’ rights to keep fueling the climate crisis. If the Biden administration wants to make any progress, it’ll have to break down that carbon-intensive division of labor.