The Government’s Human Cruelty Will Outlive Trump

“Our long nightmare will soon be over” is a phrase that one wouldn’t have been shocked to hear issued from the lips of liberal pundits or Joe Biden supporters as it slowly became apparent, in the days following the election, that the Trump presidency’s days were numbered. It was perhaps more surprising to learn that those same words were uttered by an unnamed official from the Department of Homeland Security in a BuzzFeed article published on November 7, in the last paragraph of a piece that interviewed some 20 officials from the department to gauge their reaction to the election results. Employees from a variety of agencies, including the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, anonymously and nearly unanimously expressed their relief that with the end of the Trump administration, “the chaos may end,” and they could finally “work with confidence” to “carry out our mission for the American people again.”

This message from DHS sharply abuts the reality of the last four years, particularly of ICE and CBP, agencies that willingly and, in some cases, enthusiastically carried out the most heinous of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies, which have in many cases blatantly disregarded international law. This has included the forceful separation of families at the border; the enforcement of the “Remain in Mexico” program; and the indefinite detention of refugees and migrants, including small children, in disturbing jail-like conditions. While some of these officials now cite their “relief” at being able to return to a more orderly state of affairs without having to “compromise” their “morals or ideals,” as one DHS employee put it in the article, it bears remembering that ICE’s union endorsed President Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections—a point that has somehow gone unnoted.

The uncritical tone of Buzzfeed’s article perhaps marks the beginning of a new and disturbing period for the media, one that features the sanitization of the reputation of ICE and other DHS bodies, as well as a willingness to paint over the atrocities committed by these agencies and simply move forward from them. Influential administration figures might pursue this path, as well. Last week, members of Joe Biden’s transition team seemed to advocate such a response, demurring on whether the incoming administration should investigate the atrocities of the Trump era in the name of not wanting to stoke divisions. Biden has promised to unravel some of the most horrific components of Trump’s immigration policies, but he has not yet committed to a broader rethinking of those policies or to a much-needed reckoning with the state-sponsored violence against immigrants that has taken place during the Trump era.