Pharma Executives Are Profiting From Covid Vaccine Press Releases

Who would have thought, a year ago, that at Thanksgiving 2020 the nation would be waiting with bated breath for pharmaceutical press releases? But as companies have released increasingly positive news about their vaccine trials, public interest in these interim results has soared. So have financial markets, hoping for an end to the pandemic.



News alerts may update the public, but they’re primarily used to update investors. In the past few weeks, there has been a glut of them. And the particular way news releases are now coinciding with investment moves has some financial experts worried. In part, they’re concerned that executives may be engaging in trading practices that, thanks to current law, may be just on the right side of legal. But they’re also worried that such profiteering in the present moment could signal issues with the companies or their products—and could lead to public mistrust in the vaccines themselves.

“Science by press release,” as the release of preliminary drug results is sometimes called, has pitfalls: Press releases only include the details the company wants to share. The Pfizer/BioNTech press release on November 9, for instance, said their vaccine was 90 percent effective at preventing the disease caused by the virus, but didn’t offer a demographic breakdown of those results. The press release also didn’t say whether or not it reduced the severity of the illness in the 10 percent that did get it, nor did it say whether some participants may have caught asymptomatic Covid-19 that could be passed on to others. AstraZeneca’s announcement on Monday that its vaccine is 70 percent effective also lacked details: It didn’t say how many of the 131 Covid-19 cases among trial participants developed among people taking the placebo, versus how many developed among people who had received a half-dose of the vaccine or a full dose—important information for evaluating the early results.