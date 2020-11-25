Pharma Executives Are Profiting From Covid Vaccine Press Releases

“Science by press release,” as the release of preliminary drug results is sometimes called, has pitfalls: Press releases only include the details the company wants to share. The Pfizer/BioNTech press release on November 9, for instance, said their vaccine was 90 percent effective at preventing the disease caused by the virus but didn’t offer a demographic breakdown of those results. The press release also didn’t say whether it reduced the severity of the illness in the 10 percent who did get it, nor did it say whether some participants may have caught asymptomatic Covid-19 that could be passed on to others. AstraZeneca’s announcement on Monday that its vaccine is 70 percent effective also lacked details: It didn’t say how many of the 131 Covid-19 cases among trial participants developed among people taking the placebo, versus how many developed among people who had received a half-dose of the vaccine or a full dose—important information for evaluating the early results.

The public and financial markets have reacted with relief to the preliminary good news. Last week, after the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna announcements, stock markets rallied. Stock prices in pharmaceutical companies producing Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics have risen drastically this year, aided in part by the U.S. government’s promise of billions of dollars for Covid-19 vaccines. But some of this financial activity, especially on the part of pharma executives, has caught the attention of analysts who specialize in pharmaceutical investing and insider trading.

Moderna’s top management has, collectively, sold more than $350 million in stock or investments in the company over the course of this year, Travis Whitfill, a venture capitalist and a health policy researcher at Yale, told me. Leaders of the company began frequently trading their stock options in May, after the company announced positive initial results with its phase 1 trial and the price of shares began to soar. “It’s really crazy—every single week, they’re selling their shares,” Whitfill said. “Moderna is a really important example of them just pumping up their stock and selling their shares and making a ton of money.”