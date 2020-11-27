How The Queen’s Gambit Reimagined Chess

The chess community in The Queen’s Gambit is far more benign than the hostile, madness-inducing, chess-as-battlefield-of-the-Cold War image that has cemented itself in the American psyche.

Not accidentally, I think, Fischer has been excised from the world of The Queen’s Gambit. The prodigious rise of Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), who is a teenager in the 1960s, would have overlapped perfectly with Fischer’s rise toward the world championship. But he’s completely absent from the story—obliquely referenced only once when one of Harmon’s love interests, Benny Watts (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), is referred to by the wrong name. Instead, the show is imagining the history that might have unfurled had Fischer not been a paranoid, misogynistic, antisemitic cultist (it’s really too much to go into in detail) but rather an impassioned, inquisitive, and charismatic young woman fixed on beating back her demons and excelling at the game.

In flashback, Harmon miraculously survives her mother’s desperate murder-suicide plot, and in the first episode, she is adopted at about 12 years old. The stories of both her birth family and her adopted family are instructive in just how determinedly men can attempt to prevent women from expressing ambition and achieving independence. Her birth mother is a Ph.D. in mathematics, and her adopted mother is a talented pianist—math and music are an intellectual stone’s throw from chess—yet each suffered a husband who ridiculed and abandoned her. To break into the chess world, Harmon must penetrate a layer of midcentury misogyny—claims that women don’t play chess or don’t stand a chance against male players—but once she does so, the game offers her a benign father figure and provides her with her first experiences of true kindness and respect. Another female player, whom she has just defeated, comes to her rescue when she has her first period. In subsequent tournaments, the male chess players she dispatches react with awe rather than anger.

The show owes not a little to the Pygmalion–My Fair Lady story, in that chess itself is Harmon’s tutor: Through her stoic chess teacher and the blocky aesthetic of the game, she learns manners and develops both her critical faculties and an appreciation of abstract beauty. And eventually, chess shows her that men—in the form of gentlemanly Russian grand masters—can be steely and competitive, yet also capable of looking past ideology and gender to value raw genius. In short, she finds that the arena of chess is a true meritocracy.