How The Queen’s Gambit Reimagined Chess

In 2002, an American player named Jennifer Shahade, who bears a more than passing similarity to Beth Harmon, became the youngest women’s U.S. chess champion in history. Subsequently, she was awarded the title Woman Grandmaster by the international chess organization, FIDE (the acronym is French). Like Harmon, Shahade was once glamorously featured on the cover of America’s preeminent chess magazine. She too has a flamboyant head of red hair—albeit less scrutinized than Harmon’s much-discussed crowning glory—and like the character in the show, she has made a point of publicly embracing fashion and travel. She plays the game with Harmon’s same attacking style, which is a significant plot point in the story. To be clear, Shahade can’t be the inspiration for the character, as she was only three when Tevis’s novel first appeared. She even recalls not finishing the book—despite the similarities to her own story—when she first found it amid the teenage throes of her early chess obsession.

Shahade has become an important face of the game, challenging its long-entrenched tendencies to favor white men and conservative politics. The cover of her first book, Chess Bitch: Women in the Ultimate Intellectual Sport, featured the author posing in a pink wig, a pink spaghetti-strap top, a pink scarf, and furry pink gloves, and her second book, examining the games of prominent female players, was entitled Play Like a Girl. In addition, Shahade has staged a number of chess-themed art installation pieces and events, performed or conducted in the spirit of artist Marcel Duchamp, for whom chess was a lifelong preoccupation and who is the subject of Shahade’s third, co-authored book.

Alongside Shahade’s own efforts, several other changes in the world of chess have broadened the game’s appeal. The current World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, a 29-year-old Norwegian with a dry wit and a willingness to offer kind words for his opponents, has served as a much more attractive figurehead for the game than many of his predecessors. (Anyone convinced that chess is a toy should watch the first five minutes of Netflix’s Carlsen documentary, Magnus.) The St. Louis chess club achieved international status as a venue for major tournaments and launched philanthropic efforts to stress the game’s supposed intellectual benefits. A Chess in the Schools program contributed to the recognition of the game as an art, as well as a sport, making it fundable from sources that were previously unavailable to it. The U.S. Chess Federation became a 501c3 nonprofit, representing a change in mission from promoting chess to improving people’s lives through the game. The streaming platform Twitch and Chess.com, featuring a robust lineup of male and female commentators on tournaments covered live from all over the world, have revolutionized how the game is consumed by fans. In Fischer’s day—and even 20 years ago—it was rare to see grand masters actually play chess. Today, it’s possible to observe the world’s leading players virtually around the clock.

Even the pandemic may have contributed to the popularity of both chess and The Queen’s Gambit. If too much time at home has left audiences primed for a bildungsroman in which dedication and perseverance is duly rewarded, then chess offers the opportunity for both intellectual challenge and a welcoming community, at a time when those things are difficult to find.