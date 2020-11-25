Do You Know Your Microsoft Productivity Score?

These metrics are then weighted alongside what Microsoft calls “technology experiences”—the quality of network connectivity, for example—in order to produce the Productivity Score, which is a single number, from 0 to 800, representing the employee or organization’s effectiveness. Scores can be measured across a company or compared to competing organizations. “Recommended actions” offer suggestions for how an employee or organization might improve performance.

Whether any of this tracking and scoring actually offers real insight—rather than obscure metrics that don’t actually measure real-world productivity—is almost secondary to the fact that it’s now embedded in the tools used by millions of people every day. Its presence, and potential profitability as a bountiful source of granular personal data, means that Microsoft is incentivized to sell Workplace Analytics as a work-from-home solution. Whether Microsoft can hone a people-centered, scientific analytical platform here—or whether it’s so much apophenia, finding patterns and meaning where there may be none—is mostly a matter of salesmanship. If managers see the magical numbers on the dashboard going up (and can tell their managers that), who’s to say that Workplace Analytics doesn’t work, much less that it violates worker privacy, autonomy, and trust?

The platform’s ultimate efficacy depends partly on how workers will respond knowing that they’re constantly being monitored and assessed. Will they endeavor to “hack” their productivity scores, perhaps by repeating behaviors that they know are favored by the system measuring them? Will employees, when granted permission to check their own scores, compete with one another or experience declines in morale if they find out they have a low score? And what does it mean for the future of worker autonomy to know that every action feeds into an all-seeing system over which they have no control? (For those few white-collar workers in unions, questions of surveillance should be front and center in future collective bargaining discussions.)