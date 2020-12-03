Welcome to the New Era of Cops Driving Teslas

After a lot of skepticism, Bertram says his officers in Bargersville were eventually won over after getting behind the wheel. “Cops don’t like change typically. So that’s part of the battle.... You have to force their hand. Once you force their hand they go.” While departments have gotten questions about the cost, most have found the vehicles end up paying for themselves given savings on fuel and maintenance, some within a year. Each of the departments I spoke with said they’d been inundated with calls from other departments since bringing Teslas into their fleets, mostly from the U.S. and Canada but also from departments abroad.

“It’s really quick and it’s really quiet,” Bertram told me; a Model 3 can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in as little as three seconds. “We do a lot of zipping through the neighborhood trying to get to the back of the neighborhood for calls. That it’s quiet has been beneficial a few times,” he added, but mostly that’s been hindrance since pedestrians, bikers and animals won’t hear them coming at high speeds.

There are other things police like about Teslas, too. Equipped with Google Maps, the 15-inch display screen in the center console “is very handy while you’re looking for a suspect or you need to see your surroundings very quickly. You can zoom in and see if there’s a lake or water in the backyard,” Bertram said, noting that suspects frequently hide in water.

Going by the accounts of police officials whose departments have their cars, Tesla appears to have dedicated staff working with police departments. Bertram has been in regular contact with Tesla, mostly on an ad hoc basis to troubleshoot things that could be improved for police performance. The company reached out after his department’s Model 3 purchase started making headlines, he told me. “It’s little stuff,” he said. “The headlights on this car are wonderful headlights— they’re bright. But when you get out of the car, the emergency equipment stays on but the headlights turn off after a minute. So I emailed Tesla. In the next update, if you turn the headlights on instead of leaving them on auto, they will stay on until they run the battery down.”