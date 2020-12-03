Welcome to the New Era of Cops Driving Teslas

Indiana state law doesn’t require public agencies to go through a formal bidding or procurement process for purchases under $50,000. So just like any other customer, the department put down a deposit on the Tesla website and got its car. (Tesla did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story, having unceremoniously dissolved its public relations department last month.)

From there, the Bargersville police department worked with its usual auto outfitter to make around $11,000 worth of changes to use the Tesla as a patrol car: installing lights, radar, antennae, and a partition commonly known as a “prisoner cage.” Bertram said it “wasn’t any more expensive to do the Tesla than the Charger.” So far, the department has gotten three Teslas and ordered two more that it plans to outfit for regular use by next year. Mostly, departments that have purchased Teslas are choosing to phase in electric vehicles once cars in their operating fleet have run their course.

The police department in Fremont, California, had a different set of motivations, linked to a citywide sustainability plan. “We wanted to do our part and test out an all-EV vehicle to see if it was a reasonable option for police vehicles around the country,” Police Chief Sean Washington told me. Local governments ordinarily don’t control where their electricity comes from, so upgrades to city fleets are one of the areas where municipal climate initiatives can make the most impact. Often, police cars are the biggest chunk of those. That Tesla has a flagship factory in Fremont was incidental to the department’s decision to bring a used 2014 Model S into its fleet in January 2018, Washington said. It bought a Model Y in July.