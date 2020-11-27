How Does Ben Smith Sleep at Night?

I would say that he has made his peace with the morally indefensible, but I don’t get the sense that there was much of a struggle in Smith’s soul. There is something about his smiling baby face that is terrifying. They say that the stupidest thing you can do is agree to talk to Isaac Chotiner. I say it is Ben Smith. At least Chotiner meets you on the field of battle. Smith plays a game in which he holds all the cards and his opponent doesn’t even know he’s playing.

This has long been his M.O. In a more innocent time he got in a bit of trouble for reporting about an off-the-record dinner with Uber executives in which no one had cleared the off-the-record terms with him. So he acted as if it was on the record and told his readers what he heard. (The scoop was that an executive said the company should hire opposition researchers to investigate its critics in the media.) As Smith told New York (in a separate profile), “At some point, I was like, ‘Well, this will be a problem for you if it becomes public.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we would keep it secret.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you just told me.’” How can you not love it? Hilariously, the person who invited Smith to this “influencer” dinner was a deeply embarrassed Michael Wolff, who afterward scolded Smith for being a “gotcha political blogger” who uses “a stern, official-sounding voice, censorious and moralistic,” a description that rings 100 percent false. Wolff, of course, would go on to practice Smith’s smash-and-grab brand of journalism at Donald Trump’s White House, profiting handsomely as a result.

Uber, Donald Trump—these are appropriate targets to betray without remorse, as Malcolm would have it, because they are powerful. Here is how we in this industry defend the indefensible. “Every beat is basically just power,” Smith told New York, and indeed he has used his perch at the Times to challenge and needle powerful people and institutions, including the Times itself. (“[M]y writing about the Times while on its payroll brings with it all sorts of potential conflicts of interest and is generally a bit of a nightmare,” he has charmingly conceded.)