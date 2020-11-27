How Does Ben Smith Sleep at Night?

Let’s be honest: Ben Smith is the best media columnist The New York Times has ever had. He instantly surpassed his poor predecessor upon landing from BuzzFeed earlier this year. He has even eclipsed the legendary David Carr, whose lovely turns of phrase and grizzled wisdom are no match for the blunt force of Smith’s copy. I don’t recall lying in bed on a Sunday night thinking, with the anticipation of a tiger who is about to be fed, “It’s David Carr time.” Ben Smith time, however, has become a weekly ritual—sad, pathetic creature of journalism that I am.

That’s because Smith provides scoops, which in his assessment is the only currency worth trading. “If you’re not breaking news, you don’t have any credibility,” he told New York magazine in September. What kind of scoops are we talking about, though? Take one of his recent columns, on the journalist Joe Biden trusts the most: Jon Meacham, a former Newsweek editor. Under a jaunty headline that could have run in Peter Kaplan’s New York Observer—“Get Me Meacham! Biden Brings Back the the Media’s Good Old Days”—Smith’s article opens with an anecdote of Meacham trying to hire Smith at Newsweek:

I was by then not so sure about the future of print, but Mr. Meacham, the magazine’s editor in chief, told me that his corporate masters had a plan: Newsweek would rid itself of most of its existing, middlebrow subscribers and charge the remaining ones more for a highbrow product. The plan didn’t make much sense to me and, obviously, did not work. The next year, Mr. Meacham, once described as the “oldest 34-year-old journalist in the world” (this was praise in the world of newsweeklies)—left to write and teach at Vanderbilt.

This paragraph is indicative of Smith’s style, down to the sloppy em-dash in the final sentence (where is its partner?). It takes us into the room of a (sort of) powerful man. It shows us his naivete, which in turn reveals something about an actually powerful man, Joe Biden, whose worldview is informed by the addled utterances of the country’s normiest op-ed writers—the fig leaf of a nut graf that covers what is otherwise outright gossip. And, crucially, it features Smith betraying Meacham’s trust.