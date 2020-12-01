Why Joe Biden Can Stop Worrying and Start Spending Like Crazy

The Goldilocks balance is the state of affairs in which money supplies on the one hand, and goods supplies and productive capacity on the other hand, grow in tandem.

But the key to inflation, and to deflation, is the relation between promising and the capacity to fulfill promises. That’s how money works. Currency inflates when its supply grows faster than supplies of what it’s used to purchase—i.e., too much money chasing too few goods. It deflates when its supply grows more slowly than do supplies of what it’s used to purchase—too little money chasing too many goods. The Goldilocks balance is the state of affairs in which money supplies on the one hand, and goods supplies and productive capacity on the other hand, grow in tandem.

And that’s the magic of public money, the alchemy of public finance. Because then even big, well-directed public investment is—by definition!—not inflationary. The new money, simply spent into existence by our money-issuing federal government, creates the very means of its own absorption. This observation is the key to an economic recovery program that can be both ambitious and noninflationary—a program that will truly see the United States build back better.

These questions are hardly academic. While Biden has several options for juicing the economy through executive action (which we outline below), he will still have to deal with moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats in Congress if he wants to enact even a fraction of his agenda. That will mean that he can’t cave to deficit hawks on the crucial question of whether a large deficit is bad for the economy. Republicans themselves have all but admitted the specter of expansion-killing deficits is a fiction by passing a raft of tax cuts that did little but line the pockets of the wealthy and explode the very deficit they now seem so keen on bringing down. If Biden wants to enact a successful recovery program, he will not just have to adopt the right policies but also change the way Washington thinks and talks about spending once and for all.

