The U.S. Is Addicted to Bad Middle East Policy

Establishment , and particularly conservative, media have largely ignored this fact, instead presenting Iran as on the verge of deploying nuclear weapons and contributing to regional proliferation—unlike Israel, which has dozens of unacknowledged nuclear weapons that could reach Iran. The reporting from outlets like The Wall Street Journal follows a formula that’s been repeated with little revision for the last twenty years: Iran is always a year or less away from enriching enough uranium to make a bomb, at which point they may be another six months or year away from solving issues associated with assembling a warhead that can fit on one of their missiles. Like the deservedly mocked Friedman Unit , which described U.S. success in Iraq as always six months away, western hawks see Iran as ever on the verge of deploying a weapon they seem to have little interest in developing. (It’s also doubtful that Iran would take the self-annihilating step of launching a nuclear weapon. While an antidemocratic theocracy, the Iranian government behaves less like a millennarian cult than like any mature—if rhetorically bellicose—state acting out of political self-interest.)

The incoming Biden administration promises a new approach to Iran—that is, a return to one of Obama’s few certifiable foreign policy successes, the JCPOA agreement. Re-establishing the deal will involve repealing U.S. sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy and especially its medical system in the midst of a global pandemic. Biden may be able to accomplish this through executive orders, as Iran’s hopeful foreign minister recently claimed in an interview, but he’ll have to contend with numerous countervailing forces, from Netanyahu to intractable Republicans to hawks in his own party, some of whom seem to be destined for his cabinet and National Security Council. And after four years of Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo torching what remained of U.S. diplomacy, it may be hard to convince Iran’s leaders, especially whichever conservatives may win the election planned for June 2021, that the U.S. is capable of abiding by its agreements and restraining Israeli aggression.

To insert the mandatory caveat to any piece on this topic: Iran is an illiberal regime that jails and tortures dissidents, funds militant groups across the Middle East, and is responsible for terrorist attacks on multiple continents. It is not a virtuous or defensible leadership. That being said, not just the lawful but also probably the more successful long-term strategy (not to mention the more compassionate strategy toward Iran’s millions of civilians) would be for the U.S. to abandon its belligerent approach, instead demilitarizing and normalizing its relationship with Iran, a country with whom it shares a number of interests, including the stabilization of Iraq and Afghanistan. That U.S. invasions of these two countries have only increased Iran’s regional influence is an ironic result that American hawks—whose credibility should be considered exhausted—must learn to accept.