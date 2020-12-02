We have yet to hear how, specifically, the first woman selected to head the Treasury Department or Defense would deliver something different from any or all of the men who preceded her. And there is nothing new in the symbolic being elevated over the reality of the daily lives of the people these powerful appointees are meant to serve.

Though this is precisely the kind of thing we were told to expect. “If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a—pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said at the February debate. You could call his phrasing glib, but he said what he meant: He would select a woman. There would be credentialing beyond that, but that wasn’t the point. This approach to the matter of parity was “deeply fucked up,” Amanda Litman, a Clinton 2016 campaign staffer, told The Atlantic, because it could open the door to disingenuous speculation that she was nominated “because she’s a lady, and not because she’s good at her job,” setting her up to fail. (After the 2016 campaign, Litman turned her attention to electing young progressives down-ballot.) The appearance of pandering behind this gesture was not improved when Biden followed it with a pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. All this was not an entirely original move, either. Biden wrote in an op-ed in June, “Across the board—from our classrooms to our courtrooms to the president’s Cabinet—we have to make sure that our leadership and our institutions actually look like America.” In the 1990s, Bill Clinton, too, promised a Cabinet that “looks like America.”

Women working in national security appear to have been at the forefront of pushing for gender parity in the executive branch. Biden was among the candidates to sign a pledge that half his national security positions would be held by women. An appeal in The New York Times from a founder of the Leadership Council for Women in National Security asked Biden to put a woman atop the defense department, pitched in part on women’s purported soft powers: “On average, women appear to have more collaborative leadership styles than men, and they’re also less likely than men to fall prey to judgment errors induced by overconfidence. Wouldn’t it be wiser to have more collaboration?”