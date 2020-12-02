Who Gets to Recover From the Pandemic?

The current health crisis is violent, uncaring, and unpredictable, and when it is over, it will be great to no longer worry about killing your parents by breathing on them. But far beyond that, the magnitude and duration of the pain is within our power to control; it takes on specific political dimensions: Will we invest in widespread tracing programs, top up workers’ lost incomes, and make loans available to cities struggling from a drop in tourism? We’ve faced similar situations in the recent past, and looking to them can give us a guide to how uneven a recovery can be, and just how long the effects can last.

Walking through the Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn, the largest New York City Housing Authority complex in the borough, you’ll find an omnipresent construction zone. The 28 buildings are bordered by 39 acres of chain-link fence, which has blocked off benches and other seating areas and narrowed sidewalks. “Little shoddy sidewalks for these people to walk on. What if someone falls? This is crazy,” Tenant Association President Lilie Marshall told NY1 this summer. Dust from construction is ever-present.

In October 2012, the complex was slammed by a storm surge from Hurricane Sandy. Floodwaters in the neighborhood of Red Hook, which lies barely above sea level, rose to almost six feet in the 48 hours that the storm raged over New York. Nearly a decade later, residents of the Red Hook Houses are still reeling from the impact. Basements containing boilers and power systems were flooded, and residents were left without power and heat. Some people got carbon monoxide poisoning from using their stoves to warm their apartments, others were without fresh water for months.