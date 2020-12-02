The Global Temptation to Keep Building Pipelines

But recently the governing party’s environmental policies have encountered setbacks. In mid-November, the German supreme court ruled that Merkel’s strategy to phase out of nuclear energy by 2022—a test case for phasing out coal plants as well—was unconstitutional. The lawsuit was led by several companies that were part of the Nord Stream financing, arguing they were not adequately compensated for lost revenue. And despite the government’s attempts to lead the country towards renewables, investments are still being made in new natural gas infrastructure.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline began in 2005 as a multicountry energy project with the Russian state-owned company Gazprom and two major German companies, E.ON Ruhrgas and Wintershall. Initial construction was completed in 2011. Since then, Scandanavian companies such as Alleseas and Orstead A/S have been involved in contracting and transportation, respectively. Nord Stream 1 is currently the longest underwater gas pipeline. In 2015, stakeholders announced that it would expand the original gas pipeline which led to the formation of Nord Stream 2. So far, over ninety percent of the pipeline (2300 kilometers) has already been constructed between Narwa-Bucht, Russia and the north coast of Germany. As of November 2020, the Nord Stream 2, the pipeline has cost $11 billion, and if completed, it would operate for at least fifty years despite Germany’s goal of being climate neutral in 30 years.

It’s not clear that this pipeline meets any urgent demand: The German Ministry of Economic Affairs admitted in early November that German gas consumption has decreased over the last several years. Numerous foreign governments, including the U.S. and several countries in Eastern Europe, have expressed concerns about any project that might tend to increase Germany’s reliance on Russia. The project’s supporters, such as Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD), have countered that, given Germany’s low gas consumption, the pipeline would hardly make Germany dependent on Russia for energy. They have also defended the pipeline as a private investment matter, or even a necessary bridge solution as Germany transitions off nuclear power, which is highly unpopular in the country.