The Future of Staying Home

The majority of buildings in the United States are still “ticky-tacky little boxes” or the bigger boxes of Walmarts and office parks, but that era is ending quickly. In her book The Great Indoors: The Surprising Science of How Buildings Shape our Behavior, Health and Happiness, Emily Anthes traces a shift toward purpose-built structures that will use data and smart-home features to respond to the environment. Cities with enough resources to embrace this future will soon have energy-efficient homes, offices, and institutional buildings that are equipped with air purification, water recycling, climate control technologies, and more. The new “super home” will not just be able to activate solar panels on a sunny day, it will also use sensors to monitor your moods and direct a ray of sunshine at you when you are feeling down.

As buildings get more personalized, they also may get more privatized. The smart home is calibrated for its owners, tempting them to spend more time there as well as to defend their safe space. As natural disasters worsen, people who outfit their homes for survival are not just prepping for severe weather but for the consequences of escalating inequality. Smart home surveillance is directed inward for the well-being of the occupants, but also outward: to keep interlopers from sharing the private refuge. And as federal and state governments renege on their responsibility to protect citizens from microbes and other hazards, the unit within which one feels safe may get smaller and smaller.

The idea of home as a place solely for family and leisure is relatively recent. Before industrialization, most people in Europe worked from home. They got up in the morning, had a little beer (coffee was too exotic, with an impossibly long supply chain, and water was usually unsanitary), and they walked into their field or their home workshop. Artisanal life created households in which family, work, and leisure mingled freely and the workday was rarely structured. This was both less productive, as anyone currently tasked with remote work and homeschooling knows, as well as less constricting: Family lunch could include a brief siesta or a romp in the nearby pasture.