The Future of Staying Home

A life lived indoors has long been viewed as the height of economic attainment: Elites relax in palatial compounds while couriers fetch packages and convey news of the dangerous world beyond the gates. Even the restaurant is a relatively recent invention, a stop for harried travelers looking for a quick bite before it became a place people would go to voluntarily. Long before the pandemic closed down many public spaces, people in developed countries already spent 90 percent of their time indoors; they are, largely, creatures of malls, suburban homes, and automobile interiors, who go for the occasional jog or day at the beach. Modern Americans might like to imagine themselves as dogs, yearning to leap out the back door and run free, but they are actually cats, content with a sunny spot to stretch out in.

Yet what we want from indoor spaces is changing. Increasingly, our houses and apartments are more than a place to recharge. They are the last defense against germs, fire, flooding, and heat. In early 2020, Australians holed up at home to protect against the worst air pollution in the world caused by wildfire smoke. This may become a seasonal event in many parts of the world, including most of California, which has seen over 7,000 fires this year alone. Those unaffected by fire sought refuge indoors as the coronavirus spread across the world in spring; by mid-April all but five U.S. states had issued some form of shelter-in-place order, and over 100 counties instituted lockdowns. With office buildings and schools closed, home has also become the workplace and the classroom during this time, often both within the same four walls. In the near future, homes will have to be outfitted not just for leisure, work, and childcare, but as field hospitals, quarantine wards, air purification boxes, cooling centers, and, perhaps, even as pontoons.

The majority of buildings in the United States are still “ticky-tacky little boxes” or the bigger boxes of Walmarts and office parks, but that era is ending quickly. In her book The Great Indoors: The Surprising Science of How Buildings Shape our Behavior, Health and Happiness, Emily Anthes traces a shift toward purpose-built structures that will use data and smart-home features to respond to the environment. Cities with enough resources to embrace this future will soon have energy-efficient homes, offices, and institutional buildings that are equipped with air purification, water recycling, climate control technologies, and more. The new “super home” will not just be able to activate solar panels on a sunny day, it will also use sensors to monitor your moods and direct a ray of sunshine at you when you are feeling down.