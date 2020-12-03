Why We Love the Monolith

The “monolith” moniker comes from the prism’s resemblance to the slabs in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Adapted from Arthur C. Clarke’s story “The Sentinel,” that film features monoliths that manifest on earth, the moon, and in orbit without announcing their purpose. Blank, black, and impenetrable, the monoliths are dense symbols that resist interpretation in a way that terrifies and inspires with equal force. Over time, they turn out to be something like supercomplex computers capable of spurring on a species’ evolution—hence the pillar standing by in the movie’s famous opening scene, where a hominid learns how to smash bones with bones.

Dreadful menace and hope for a better universe exude equally from the 2001 monoliths, for the selfsame reason—they are both beyond our conceptual abilities. In the film, they seem to have been left there by some superior but unforthcoming, possibly extinct, species. So, despite the fear human beings feel when the mysterious black slabs start showing up, they are actually proof that the universe contains life both more intelligent and more altruistic than humankind. The monolith is here, therefore the monolith was once made, and therefore we are not alone: It is a symbol of terror and reassurance at the same time.



2001 is one of the most influential movies of all time, but its monoliths are such a widely known trope that their fame exceeds that of their source—tvtropes.com even calls them a “stock parody.” Crucially, 2001 itself drew upon ancient associations between land formations and magic, which gives the trope structure and resilience. The slabs of 2001 are linked to sacred monolithic structures as varied across time and space as Stonehenge, the Easter Island figures, and the Diquís spheres of Costa Rica.