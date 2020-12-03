Why We Love the Monolith

On Monday, airborne sheep surveyors in San Juan County, Utah, observed a three-sided, 11-foot-tall reflective metal object nestled in the orange rock. After the Bureau of Land Management issued an official press release on the pillar, complete with alien jokes, the objet has become affectionately known on social media as “the monolith.” This is a misnomer, since the -lith part of monolith means stone—this thing is metal. It may in actuality be three sheets of aluminum riveted together to resemble a massive unsegmented Toblerone. Whatever you want to call it, the sheer enigma of this prism’s purpose, along with the atmospheric images posted to social media by the Utah Department of Public Safety, have captured imaginations the world over.

Please be aliens, you can almost hear the planet pleading. Please be aliens come to take us away, and not a viral marketing campaign. Interest ratcheted up after the prism disappeared, then seemed to reappear in Romania, in California, and in Paris. In the dying moments of a brutal year, a shape has become a celebrity. More than that: Because of the simplicity of its form, its sci-fi symbolism, and the way it has sparked people’s wonder against all odds, the Utah monolith is perhaps the breakout artwork of this horrible, unending year. Marketing might be the most likely explanation for our shiny friend’s existence, with banal happenstance coming a close second, but if we keep logic out of the equation, we have a little time left before the dream is ruined.

The “monolith” moniker comes from the prism’s resemblance to the slabs in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Adapted from Arthur C. Clarke’s story “The Sentinel,” that film features monoliths that manifest on earth, the moon, and in orbit without announcing their purpose. Blank, black, and impenetrable, the monoliths are dense symbols that resist interpretation in a way that terrifies and inspires with equal force. Over time, they turn out to be something like supercomplex computers capable of spurring on a species’ evolution—hence the pillar standing by in the movie’s famous opening scene, where a hominid learns how to smash bones with bones.