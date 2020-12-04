Down With Slack

From the start, though, “Slack” was a misnomer: It was intended to eliminate, rather than encourage, time-wasting at the office. Members of a given work team could communicate instantaneously, eliminating the bother of scheduling a face-to-face meeting or walking over to a co-worker’s desk. The idea was to eliminate all the little misunderstandings that create workplace friction and get everybody rowing in the same direction.



I was working as a middle manager in a large news organization when Slack took corporate America by storm, and naturally, my company just had to have it. My feeling was that it was a solution in search of a problem. We already worked in pretty small teams, and I’d never experienced much trouble keeping abreast of what my charges were up to or what my boss wanted. The middle managers in my department all sat together, and if one middle manager needed something from another middle manager, he or she could bellow the request or walk a few paces to the desk of the would-be collaborator in question. Email groups were arranged according to topic and department. And if that arrangement was too slow, you could call a co-worker’s cell phone (we had a company directory) or send a text. If all else failed, you could schedule a meeting.



For a while, the use of office Slack channels at my shop was voluntary. I volunteered not to use them because I couldn’t bear loading yet another communications platform onto my laptop. But as more and more of the action shifted to Slack, I had to relent, especially after Covid-19 made face-to-face communication possible only through Zoom.

