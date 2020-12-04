Down With Slack

It crushes individual initiative. The typical boss has a weakness for believing that everything would be fine if my office workers could only be made to do exactly what I want, every second of every hour of every day. Slack puts that proposition to the test by maximizing the reach of that wrongheaded ideal. The inconvenient truth is that, unless you’ve hired a pack of imbeciles, the success of your company depends on workers showing initiative—which in turn depends on their getting away from the boss long enough to develop relationships with outsiders (sometimes known as “customers”), gathering a bit of information, and thinking matters through. Slack discourages such behavior by immersing hapless workers in conditions of managerial surveillance around the clock .



It encourages snap judgments and bullying. I’m no great fan of meetings, but gathering a group of people face to face to exchange ideas usually forces them hear one another out in courteous fashion. Slack is like a meeting that never ends, but because it’s done facelessly there’s much less pressure to be properly attentive and courteous. The social lubrication that comes from looking at another person’s face and hearing that person’s voice—even on Zoom—matters quite a lot, and it’s absent on Slack. Moreover, in pandemic times we don’t have to worry about bumping into whoever we just gave the back of the hand to at the water cooler. In this way, Slack makes office communication dumber and nastier.



Much has been written about the role that Slack recently played in workers getting managers fired for offenses large, small, and, in some cases, nonexistent, through collective action that intimidated the big boss into cutting the offender loose. I don’t want to re-litigate these controversies, but at least some of them might have gone better if they’d played out in person. Like Twitter, Slack encourages a certain detached contempt for the person being criticized.



Don’t kid yourself that this contempt travels only in one direction, up the chain of command. It’s far likelier, especially during economically difficult times, to travel down. I have witnessed, and on one occasion experienced personally, managers expressing a level of nastiness on Slack that I don’t think they would have thought advisable in a face-to-face encounter. Because of its misleadingly impersonal interface, Slack is too conducive to cutting off discussion and barking orders like some Parris Island drill sergeant.

