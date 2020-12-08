It’s worth noting how much worse this package is than the last major bipartisan proposals overall.

It’s worth noting how much worse this package is than the last major bipartisan proposals overall. In September, the House’s Problem Solvers Caucus put together an agreement that included another round of stimulus checks targeted to low-income Americans; a boost to unemployment benefits potentially more generous than the one in the new compromise; and $500 billion in funding for state and local governments, compared to the $160 billion now on the table. In October, the White House came to Democrats with a potential deal that would have been worth $1.8 trillion, ⁠including another round of stimulus checks for all Americans, with an additional $500 boost to child payments; $400 a week in added unemployment benefits, compared to the $300 in the newest deal; and $300 billion for state and local governments. Both deals, unfortunately, accommodated Republican demands on liability waivers and included other provisions that fell short of Democratic expectations. But both were also obviously better than the deal we have now. Both were rejected by Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership.

In fairness, it’s unlikely either package would have passed the Senate—McConnell declared the latter dead on arrival—but it’s interesting to consider how the past three or so months and the election might have played out if Pelosi and Democratic leaders had chosen to back one of them while upbraiding Senate Republicans for blocking it. Instead, they spent the fall raising a flurry of fairly small-ball objections to the offers on hand, presumably to deny the White House credit for devising a real proposal and to avoid granting Trump a talking point in the final stage of the campaign.

Asked Friday about her willingness to embrace the new deal given her hostility to the prior larger ones, Pelosi seemed to argue that Biden’s victory had reduced the pressure on Congress to spend heavily right away on relief. “This has simplicity,” she said. “It’s what we’ve had in our bills. It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s OK now, because we have a new president—a president who recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus, a president who understands that America’s working families need to have money in their pockets in a way that takes them into the future, without any of the contraptions of any of the other bills that the administration was associating itself with before.” But we also have a diminished Democratic majority in the House and, unless Democrats prevail in Georgia’s two runoffs, a Senate controlled by Republicans eager for a speedy return to austerity politics the moment Biden is sworn in—poor conditions for passing a large supplement to the legislation at hand.