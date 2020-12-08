The recent good news on the coronavirus front—the vaccines are on their way—hasn’t negated the bad. Deaths and hospitalizations are on the rise and the economic situation remains extraordinarily dire. We learned in last week’s job report that unemployment only dipped slightly last month as job growth slowed and hundreds of thousands of Americans gave up looking for work. Millions more, including over 20 percent of families with children, are behind on their rent. And researchers at Columbia University recently estimated that there will be between 5 to 12 million more Americans in poverty in January than there were at the beginning of this year.

But not to worry: Bipartisan accord has arrived to save the day once again. In classic fashion, a Gang of Roughly Half A Dozen, led by Joe Manchin, has put together a grand compromise on the next coronavirus relief package. And we can thank the ever moderate and reasonable Mitt Romney for some of the basic contours of the deal. “He insisted that Republicans could go no higher than roughly $900 billion in new spending—a number that Ms. Collins floated as a possible compromise figure—and that liability protections for employers would have to be included in some form,” The New York Times reported last week. “The proposal was made final Monday night over a pizza dinner hosted by Mr. Romney in an oversize hearing room. It would provide $300 a week in additional benefits to the unemployed for 18 weeks, after a $600-per-week unemployment benefit lapsed in July.”

The soon to be finalized $908 billion package also includes more funds for the Paycheck Protection Program and $160 billion for state and local governments. It’s also expected to include a new, to-be-drafted eviction freeze. As The New York Times’ editorial board wrote in a ringing endorsement on Monday, this is all “better than nothing.” But how much better could ‘better’ have been? For starters, the deal doesn’t yet include stimulus checks that could buoy the finances of all Americans, unemployed or not, and help prod the economy along. Last week, Manchin suggested to the Associated Press that reviving them might be up to Joe Biden and the new Congress who “can put together a different proposal that takes us further down the road for more recovery” come January.