Biden Is Finding New and Inexplicable Ways to Screw Up His Cabinet Picks

Biden and his allies have noted that Congress granted a similar waiver to James Mattis four years ago when Trump nominated him for the same job. But that comparison is awkward at best. Mattis drew broad bipartisan support because lawmakers at the time expected that he would serve as a potential check on Trump’s worst impulses, and because Mattis would have the stature to defy an illegal order if Trump gave one. For obvious reasons, members of Congress didn’t quite say this out loud at the time, and those factors aren’t at play for Biden or Austin. Biden may yet see Austin confirmed, but he’ll have to expend some political capital to get it done.

Some in Bidenworld have argued that the president-elect is prioritizing experience over other factors. But Biden’s hiring moves on Thursday seem to undercut those claims. Denis McDonough, who is reportedly his pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, is a former White House chief of staff who also served as a member of the National Security Council in the Obama years. It’s unclear how that background will translate to the massive healthcare bureaucracy that is the VA. (Most VA leaders were also veterans; McDonough is not.) Biden’s announcement that Susan Rice, Obama’s former national security advisor, will lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, is equally puzzling. Rice is one of the most prominent foreign-policy experts in Democratic circles and was once considered for secretary of state; her experience with domestic-policy issues appears to be minimal at best.

And then there’s Rahm Emanuel. The controversial mayor of Chicago’s name keeps coming up as a potential contender for Cabinet slots, including secretary of transportation, or other prominent administration roles. Emanuel, like many other Biden picks, is a familiar face from the Obama years. But he brings no apparent qualifications for running the Department of Transportation. His own handling of transit and environmental-justice issues in Chicago is middling at best, and his role in covering up the Chicago Police Department’s killing of Laquan McDonald in 2014 makes him radioactive for progressives and civil-rights activists.

I don’t want to give short shrift to the challenges Biden is facing. He could be the first Democratic president since 1885 to enter the White House without full control of Congress. The House Democratic majority hinges on less than a dozen seats, and any members who resign might not be replaced for months. To capture the Senate, Democrats would also need to win both of Georgia’s Senate seats in the run-off elections next month to secure a 50-member majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote. This outcome isn’t impossible, of course. But Biden would be foolish to assume that it will happen when building his Cabinet.