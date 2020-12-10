Biden Is Finding New and Inexplicable Ways to Screw Up His Cabinet Picks

This should be a slam dunk for the Biden transition team. Instead, members of that team have taken to anonymously criticizing Haaland to the press. They’ve surreptitiously told reporters that Haaland is “unqualified” for the job, a specious claim at best, and signaled that her support for the Green New Deal is somehow unacceptable. Those anonymous barbs drew criticism from both tribal leaders and some congressional Democrats, who warned that the Biden team was treating Haaland unfairly and undermining its broader relationship with Indian Country. Biden’s reported offer of the job to another New Mexico politician hasn’t helped matters, either.

No Cabinet selection process ever goes perfectly for a president-elect, and even the most skilled of them can’t please every faction or interest in their own party along the way. But Bidenworld’s approach to the Department of the Interior posting and other top Cabinet positions is at odds with the vision he put forward for his administration. With roughly half of the positions already filled by prospective candidates, Biden appears to be prioritizing familiarity and political expediency over experience and deliberation. It has made for some neck-snapping inconsistency: The president-elect is somehow simultaneously overthinking and under-thinking some of the most important decisions he’ll make in his presidency—with potentially serious consequences for his administration’s effectiveness.

Adding fuel to concerns over the Interior process, for example, were reports that Biden offered the post to New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and that she declined it after Hispanic leaders had pushed for her to be chosen to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Biden instead tapped California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the HHS role, which made his offer of the Interior Department to Luhan Grisham look like a consolation prize. Along the way, it also undercut prospective nominees for the Interior posting. “In a way, it makes it seem like the transition team went elsewhere to look for someone other than those two, and I don’t think that’s fair to either of them,” Grijalva told The Washington Post, referring to Haaland and retiring New Mexico Senator Tom Udall, who is also up for consideration. “I wish this whole psychodrama hadn’t had to happen.”