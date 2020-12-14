The Man Who Wants to Take Down Bashar Al Assad

Snowden’s leaking of classified information on the mass surveillance being conducted by the National Security Agency made him an instant pariah in the eyes of the U.S. government. At the time, it was unclear whether Snowden would be extradited, end up in Russia, or be granted asylum somewhere. Kaleck’s role was to prepare for any option in Europe and, above all, to have the patience to keep up the defense as long as needed. “He’s not the kind of lawyer who would push a client to take the best deal he could get on that day,” Wizner says. “With Snowden, the question was not ever what can we do immediately to achieve the best outcome. We could have that conversation, but only if we started with, ‘What are the actions that will advance the goals of surveillance and transparency reform?’”

Kaleck first met with Snowden in 2014 in Moscow. It was winter, and his phone mysteriously died on the trip. Though Snowden was world-famous by this point, Kaleck saw similarities with his other clients in Argentina and Syria. “When you hear him talking about the necessary changes, you will hear at least moments of disappointment and frustration that not much more happened,” Kaleck says. Over the years representing him, Kaleck says Snowden’s perseverance has only made his case stronger. But with his status in Russia still precarious, Snowden’s long exile has also been tragic. “Others must come to the plate,” Kaleck says.

Legal interventions can only go so far. Kaleck has come to invest less faith in the power of righteous lawsuits to make lasting change. The work, for him, has to be overtly political, applying pressure on governments and the international community to hold people responsible and intervene on behalf of the oppressed. “I’m not healing the world, and I’m not dedicating my time and my money to help the poor of the world, that’s not my approach. It’s about organizing global resistance, participating in global struggles for a just world,” he says. “I don’t want to appear as neutral or apolitical.”

“What makes Wolfgang successful is that he is able to understand both the power and the limitation of law,” says Camille Massey, executive director of the Sorensen Center for International Peace and Justice at the City University of New York. Earlier this year, she invited Kaleck to her center as a scholar in residence, before the pandemic forced most of his lectures to be conducted virtually. Massey says she chose Kaleck because she wanted the young lawyers in her program to see that there are models for human rights work that can take different forms. It can’t just be theoretical, she says, and Kaleck’s work shows that there’s room for activism within human rights law.