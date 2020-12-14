The Man Who Wants to Take Down Bashar Al Assad

Anwar Raslan came to Germany in 2014 with his family. He had defected from the Syrian regime in 2012, and was granted asylum. But he was not the average defector. A former colonel of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, Raslan was essentially the head of Syria’s secret police. He led Damascus’s notorious Branch 251 site, which included a prison that held and tortured critics of the regime. In cells the size of a parking space, dozens of people were packed in so tightly they could only sleep standing up. The torture was sadistic: beatings, burnings, and sexual mutilation often turned deadly. Now the main defendant in the trial in Koblenz, Raslan is facing life in prison for crimes including direct involvement in the deaths of 58 people, rape, and sexual assault, as well as the torture of at least 4,000 others between 2011 and 2012. Another lower-level official, Eyad Al Gharib, is also being tried for aiding and abetting the torture of at least 30 people at Branch 251.

Back in 2014, Raslan was just another Syrian in Berlin, part of a wave of refugees and asylum-seekers from Syria that would number in the hundreds of thousands across Germany by 2015. Raslan had attended U.N.–sponsored talks in Geneva as an adviser to the opposition, which helped his case for asylum in Germany but also put him at some risk. In Berlin, he began to worry that Syrian intelligence agents were roaming the city looking for traitors. Fearing for his life, he went to the police. Under questioning, he told the police about his concerns and about his position and responsibilities in Syria. Three years later, all this information would be used to help justify Raslan’s arrest.

The case against Raslan has been orchestrated by Kaleck and ECCHR. The organization has been working since 2012 to develop cases against the Assad regime, based on evidence provided by collaborators and testimonies collected from victims. Key evidence against Raslan came from the Caesar Files Group, an organization of activists and lawyers representing a former Syrian military police photographer who defected and smuggled out tens of thousands of photos of tortured and murdered victims. Despite Raslan’s defection, which some see as more opportunistic than authentic, there is strong evidence implicating him in these crimes.