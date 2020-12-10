The Democrats Are Too Old

Troubling reporting from The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer suggests that Democrats—and Feinstein’s own staff—have been concerned about her mental sharpness for some time. “They say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have,” Mayer writes. “They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said and getting upset.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, himself a spry (by congressional terms) 70 years old, recently had “serious and painful talks” with Feinstein and encouraged her to step aside “with her dignity intact.” But Schumer had to repeat the conversation a second time after Feinstein forgot it.



Feinstein’s declining health points to a larger problem. The Democratic Party is ruled by a gerontocracy. Much has been made of Joe Biden being the oldest first-term president in history, but he is younger than Feinstein and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrats continue to win young voters by huge margins but look nothing like them. Instead of grooming younger talent, House and Senate leadership is full of members in their seventies and eighties who seem hell-bent on retaining their plum positions. This is a party that desperately needs to get younger, or else it will continue to bungle basic governance and alienate both its future leaders and the base.



Mayer’s piece is grim. Feinstein, “a stickler for detail,” still insists on micromanaging her office’s work. But she no longer has the capacity to manage the work her position demands of her. “It’s been a disaster,” a former Senate staffer told Mayer. The senator’s staff are forced to “defend her and make her seem normal” as she struggles. Ordinarily, Feinstein’s position would mean that she should be directing the party’s strategy, particularly when it comes to the judiciary, a primary focus of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. But Feinstein has not been up to the task. “Other members were constantly trying to go around her because, as chair, she didn’t want to do anything, and she also didn’t want them doing anything,” the former staffer said. Feinstein’s responsibilities are being pushed to her staff. The larger work of planning and strategizing appears to be barely happening at all.

