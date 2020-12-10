The Democrats Are Too Old

In the lead-up to Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings in October, Democrats fretted that the party’s ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, wasn’t up to the task. Fear among congressional Democrats was “widespread,” according to Politico. The 87-year-old Feinstein “gets confused by reporters’ questions, or will offer different answers to the same question depending on where or when she’s asked” and appears “frail.”

Those fears, in retrospect, were well-founded. Republicans were stealing yet another seat, rushing to fill the vacancy that opened up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September. With the November presidential elections coming up, the hearings were doubly important—an opportunity to highlight a norm-busting, anti-democratic Republican Party. But Feinstein conducted the hearings as if they were occurring in a normal political environment. She concluded them by saying, “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in” and then hugging Republican Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, a gift to the Republican who was then engaged in a tough re-election campaign. The image of Feinstein embracing Graham only underlined how out-of-touch the party’s leadership was with its grassroots—and with reality.



Troubling reporting from The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer suggests that Democrats—and Feinstein’s own staff—have been concerned about her mental sharpness for some time. “They say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have,” Mayer writes. “They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said and getting upset.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, himself a spry (by congressional terms) 70 years old, recently had “serious and painful talks” with Feinstein and encouraged her to step aside “with her dignity intact.” But Schumer had to repeat the conversation a second time after Feinstein forgot it.

