Inside the Hostage Crisis of America’s Dying Restaurants

Dave is a fairly extreme example, but there’s no shortage of things that can go wrong for workers like him. Service industry jobs are disproportionately worked by people of color, who are currently suffering the highest infection and death rates of the pandemic. Meanwhile, these jobs are still down 25 percent from their pre-pandemic levels, and many of them may be gone forever. Most are struggling through it, perhaps taking the odd week off here and there to gather their fortitude if they’re able to take any time at all. Then it’s back to work for another shift of serving complete strangers whose adherence to coronavirus guidelines and restrictions is only enforced by the honor system. They know they are, through a simple numbers game as infection rates rise, serving sick people, just as the owners know that sick people are coming through their doors. That’s the hell of the present moment, and the people in power created it.

“We’re the arts program of the state budget,” said Joey Hilty, chef and owner of The Vandal, a fine-dining spot in Lawrenceville. The Vandal has not resumed indoor dining, instead opting to go takeout-only to protect the safety of its workers. He’s observed something darker in the government’s refusal to step in and help independent restaurants: At the end of the day, it’s about what industries contribute to the state’s bottom line, and independent restaurants are a drop in the bucket. “I’m a realist about this stuff. What value do we really create, at least from their view?”

Hilty is taking the long view, imagining the ways that the pandemic may upend the industry in general. “How much of this trauma are people going to associate with us?” he asked rhetorically, thinking about the future, when vaccinations have been properly administered and life is allowed to return to whatever normal is after this. Will they come rushing back? Trickle in slowly? Turn away forever? And that’s to say nothing of how lagging traffic may impact the way front-of-house labor sees its role in the industry: If there are fewer people, there are fewer tips. “I think most progressive places will find ways to do hourly wages or equitable tip pooling, but that’s always been controversial in the industry,” Hilty said.

In the meantime, everyone is just hoping they make it. Schwartz notes that, as cash reserves are lost, it will likely take over a year once it’s safe to operate normally for him to assess a timeline for returning to the business’s financial position from before the pandemic. This isn’t just about surviving until vaccination. Restaurants aren’t cash-rich businesses to begin with, and the slightest setback with a weakened financial foundation could mean closure. “Even if you’re successful, it won’t feel good,” Hilty told me. “If I make it through this, I still lost, like, all of my staff. As an employer, you’re responsible for their livelihoods, and I cared about those people. Hopefully, you get some of them back, but that doesn’t feel good at all.”