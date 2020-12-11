Is Joe Biden Just Being Stubborn?

The other, for positions they don’t care as much about, is to pointedly ignore whichever candidates have been designated by the press as favorites of “the left,” along with candidates various Democratic interest groups are pushing. Then, they pick people at random, seemingly simply because they just don’t want to be told what to do. It helps if they can convince themselves that their critics ought to be happy with the eventual pick, even if he or she wasn’t their first choice.

This theory would explain why people no one seems to have lobbied for keep getting important jobs, as Fudge did at HUD. “We don’t know much about her thoughts on any of the relevant housing issues of the day,” Maurice BP-Weeks from the HUD-focused Action Center on Race and the Economy told Dayen. “Everyone’s at a loss.”

His bewilderment gets at the heart of the question: The Action Center on Race and the Economy, one of many left-aligned policy groups hoping to have some influence over the incoming administration, was not going to be allowed to choose the next HUD secretary. But—and this is where the cynical “diversity” checklists Dayen bemoans come into play—the Biden people presumably thought that someone like Maurice BP-Weeks couldn’t be publicly upset about Fudge’s selection, because, after all, she is Black and surely more or less on his side on housing issues. That’s how you end up with Biden rejecting Grisham but picking a Different Latino, and criticizing Haalund but floating a Different Native person.

If you buy the theory that the Biden campaign is specifically rejecting people for whom liberal, civil rights, and interest groups are lobbying, you can see why the incoming administration has so far not appointed a single one of the dozens of potential cabinet members identified and pushed for in the “Progressive Cabinet Project,” a package of potential hires for the next Democratic administration created by the left-leaning think tank Data For Progress this summer. (An updated version of the “Progressive Cabinet Project” endorses Fudge at HUD and Biden’s pick for trade secretary, Katherine Tai, but, as Left Twitter gadfly Carl Beijer reports, neither of those endorsements were in the original document.)