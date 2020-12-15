What Black People Really Think About the Police

B (Baltimore): Big industry, that’s a big industry. LA (Los Angeles): That’s what I think when they say criminal justice. I look at it from the police all the way up to the state penal institutions. I think they all homeboys and friends. That’s what I’m thinkin’. B: And the only role that you and I play in that whole circle is the victim. LA: Really. B: We really are man. LA: Yes we are. Yes. B: We the ones they depend on, you know? LA: They gonna try and put you and I in one of them holes. B: I asked the officer, when I was arrested, I had tears in my eyes. I said man, why would you want to plant this and lie on me, you are going to really, you’re ruining my life man. You are affecting the lives of many. LA: Ain’t that somethin’? What did he say, he say yeah? B: It was funny to him, right. I was in cell over at the precinct one time and a gang of—group of officers, about five, or six of them. All white, one black, right. They were laughing at an officer sharing his story about how he Tased somebody. Oh, I hit him with a Taser, oh it was funny [laughs]. LA: But you’ve gotta ask yourself, in the trainings of criminal justice, I thought it was the color of law. I thought the mandate of law was the voice. I was always under the impression that a person could not act outside the badge, but here in Los Angeles … well damn, this is totally the whole system is debauched, right, I would think.

Not only did the researchers find that participants viewed the entire system as being “debauched,” but they also noted that these individuals consistently revealed themselves to be incredibly sophisticated in their breadth of knowledge of local political figures—for instance, the names of district attorneys—as well as in their frequent connections of historical events, such as Rodney King’s beating by police in 1992 and the murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012. Historically, survey researchers have tended to lament low levels of political knowledge in the American public. But the conversations captured by the Portals team challenge such conceptions, which rely on survey researchers asking about forms of political knowledge or sophistication that do not map onto the lived experiences of highly policed communities.



In another study, the Portals team documents how Black citizens experience an unequal responsiveness by police that erodes their basic trust in the institution:



I really don’t like the police. Like, they don’t respond fast enough when you really need them. They rude as ever, they stop you for no apparent reason at all. Like, they just … I feel like they do too much. Your mission is to serve and protect, but we see you as threats now. Me and my son, we scared to walk down the street. We go home, we shut all the doors, let all the blinds down. We go to bed.

This experience illustrated a broader theme of police engaging in the “broken windows” style of policing, yet being nowhere to be found when “you really need them.”



So, if Black communities see themselves as being threatened by a whole system beyond the police that does not protect them, what do they want instead?

