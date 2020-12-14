HUD Deserves Better Than Marcia Fudge

But it was evidently not enough to persuade President-elect Joe Biden, who announced on December 8 that he had chosen Tom Vilsack, who helmed the USDA during all eight years of the Obama administration, to reprise his tenure there. (While away, he served as CEO for a big dairy trade group.) Fudge, Biden announced, would lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. (“If there was one [position] that would be a very, very close second, it’s certainly HUD,” Fudge told The Cleveland Plain Dealer in one of her first interviews after the announcement.)

Despite Fudge’s best efforts to assure the public she is both capable of and enthusiastic about the job, her interview with the Plain Dealer was painful to read. Asked what her priorities were at the agency, she replied in part, “You know, deal with the lack of low-income and moderate income housing in this country. There are lots and lots of things to deal with, quite frankly.” In a separate interview, she emphasized that leading HUD would still allow her to work on food security.

It’s hard to begrudge her the disappointment. A longtime member of the House Agriculture Committee, Fudge chairs the subcommittee on nutrition, which has oversight of USDA. She gained national recognition for vociferously fighting the Trump administration’s effort to slash the food stamp program and has a progressive understanding of the agency’s role in not just food production but also nutrition policy, child hunger, and land conservation. In contrast, though the House has a subcommittee on housing, Fudge has never been a member of it: Warrensville Heights, the Ohio town she served as mayor from 2000 to 2008, isn’t even big enough to have its own public housing authority.