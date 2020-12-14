HUD Deserves Better Than Marcia Fudge

But the chronic disinvestment in HUD carries over to its leadership. The position of HUD secretary has historically been treated by Republican and Democratic presidents alike as a reward for good behavior—more like an ambassadorship doled out to political loyalists than a post for subject-area experts at the peak of a long career. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros had left public office and was dabbling in banking and Spanish-language journalism when Bill Clinton nominated him to lead HUD. Obama’s second HUD chief, Julián Castro—who beat Cisneros in a bid for Congress in 2001—also served as San Antonio mayor, where he was working when Obama offered him the job. Even the more qualified candidates had only marginally more relevant experience. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who succeeded Cisneros in the Clinton administration, briefly chaired the New York City Homeless Commission in the early 1990s. George W. Bush is the only president in the last 30 years to nominate HUD secretaries who previously led public housing authorities.

It’s unlikely that a president would nominate someone with no experience in medicine to helm the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But such is HUD’s lot in modern America.



There has been perhaps no greater cocktail of incompetence, inexperience, and malfeasance at HUD than Ben Carson, the Donald Trump nominee, political loyalist, and former neurosurgeon who found himself installed at the agency despite having no prior executive, housing, or government experience. He famously conflated a common term for foreclosed properties with Oreo cookies. Almost immediately, Carson’s HUD worked to dismantle the already delicate fair housing protections that are supposed to prevent landlords, homeless shelters, banks, and other institutions from discriminating against the agency’s most at-risk tenants. These include, but are not limited to, poor, formerly incarcerated, transgender, and undocumented people.



Ben Carson’s tenure at HUD was in some ways perfectly befitting the agency’s trajectory, given that there’s no clear vision for public housing in this country beyond willing it into the private sector and out of existence. “This is the big part of this for me, is to empower communities to understand that public housing or low income housing should not be a lifetime, it should be just a stopping point,” Fudge said this week. “The only way we make that happen is by empowering them to get jobs in their own communities.” That’s not exactly a thumping rejection of Carson’s school of thought, which was that poverty is a “state of mind” that people can overcome with enough hard work.

