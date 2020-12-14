How Biden Distributes the Vaccine Will Define His Presidency

Equally threatening for Biden is the free-market free-for-all over who will get the early doses of the vaccine that has already developed under Trump’s laissez-faire leadership. White House staffers jumped to the front of the line just hours after the first shipments of the vaccine left the Pfizer plant in Michigan. In all likelihood, junior press aides, whose only job is to lie about the election, will get inoculated before most front-line doctors. Membership in Mar-a-Lago may also give Trump’s wealthy cronies an early line on the vaccine.

But the race to jump the queue extends well beyond Trump World. The National Hockey League has reportedly been trying to line up a private supply of the vaccine for its players, who are considered high risk only for dental work. The American Bankers Association has been lobbying the CDC to have bank employees defined as “essential workers,” presumably because they monitor the health of your finances. In California, Uber wants Newsom to give priority to its under-paid drivers when it comes to allocating the scarce vials of vaccine. Influence talks when it comes to deciding who will be vaccinated in January instead of July or August, when the final dosages are expected to be distributed.



Up until now, Trump and his friends have followed the path blazed by Trump’s legal mentor, Roy Cohn, who in the mid-1980s wormed his way into an early clinical trial of the AIDS drug AZT, even as he was claiming that he had liver cancer. The message from the White House on Covid-19 feeds the cynical assumption that the first lifeboats are always reserved for VIPs. Rudy Giuliani, a private citizen, received a cocktail of nearly impossible to obtain drugs when he was hospitalized last week for the virus. Gushing about how he had received the same treatment Trump had, Giuliani told WABC Radio, “The minute I took the cocktail ... I felt 100-percent better.” Chris Christie, when he was stricken with Covid, had the same good fortune, immediately gaining access to much better treatments than those available to a typical ICU patient in, say, El Paso, Texas.