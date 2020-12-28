Can Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock Make History?

“He stood up with this calmness, this innocence,” Pastor Rouché said. “People in church would say, ‘You always knew God’s hand was upon him.’”

Rembert Browne, a writer who has known Ossoff since their days in an Atlanta private school, talked to me about an email Ossoff wrote to him in 2006, when they were both college freshmen, concerning a magazine Ossoff wanted to start. “It’s big. It’s like, ‘So how are we going to change the world?’” said Browne, who published part of the email in Atlanta magazine. “You have to have a slight amount of delusion, of belief in yourself” to write such an email, he added. “It’s like, ‘Let’s do the thing that’s going to change everything. If not us, who else?’”

These latter-day paeans come not just because Warnock and Ossoff are the Democrats’ last hope of taking control of the Senate, which would be the difference between success and failure on a host of issues for the incoming Biden administration. They also attest to a sense that, if Georgia is to elect its first Black senator and its first Jewish senator, respectively, Warnock and Ossoff will have delivered a reckoning that has been decades in the making—indeed that began long before both Warnock, 51, and Ossoff, 33, were born.