Bill Barr Will Go Down in History as Trump’s Worst Enabler

Barr’s worldview also led him to conclude that the Trump administration needed to be protected from existential threats. He wrote a memo in 2017 for the White House and Justice Department that criticized a legal theory purportedly behind Mueller’s investigation at the time. During his confirmation hearing, Barr went out of his way to highlight his personal friendship with Mueller, which helped assuage concerns on Capitol Hill that he would improperly meddle in his inquiry. When Mueller submitted his report to Barr last year, however, the attorney general went to extraordinary—and deceptive—lengths to paint its damaging findings about Trump in the best possible light. Mueller himself privately protested Barr’s whitewashing. A federal judge publicly castigated Barr for misleading the American public, concluding that the attorney general lacked credibility in his court.

But the strategem worked, giving Trump a political boost as Barr turned his efforts toward counterattacks. He launched multiple investigations into the Russia investigation’s origins and tactics, including one by U.S. attorney John Durham that failed to produce any results before the November election. On December 1, Barr revealed that he appointed Durham as a special counsel in the investigation, effectively giving him the same protections against interference that Mueller enjoyed and ensuring his work will continue well into the Biden era. The president-elect won’t spend his free time going on destructive Twitter rants about that investigation or the one into his son. But the inquiries will give plenty of grist to Fox News and other conservative news outlets to saturate their audiences with along the way.

Beyond those inquiries, Barr also set out to dismantle Mueller’s work. Earlier this year, the Justice Department’s upper ranks overrode a sentencing recommendation by career prosecutors for Roger Stone, a close Trump ally who was convicted of lying to Congress about the Russia investigation. The second version of the recommendation all but pleaded with the judge for leniency—a quality that Barr does not extend to people who aren’t friends with Donald Trump. Under Barr’s watch, Justice Department prosecutors also tried to withdraw their case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI to avoid prosecution on other charges. Trump eventually intervened in both cases with the use of his pardon power, and may ultimately use it to wipe away legal consequences for other allies over the past four years.