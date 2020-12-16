Why Can’t the SEC Just Agree That Bribing Foreign Governments Is Bad?

Under the proposed language Clayton has backed, companies would only have to report their collective payments at the national or major subnational level, and payments under $150,000 would be exempt entirely. Furthermore, exemptions would be made in situations where foreign law prohibits disclosure. Gary Kalman, director of Transparency International’s U.S. office, commented to the SEC that, “Under the rule, public officials who take bribes can block the disclosure of those very bribes by enacting local laws. How long does anyone think it will take for corrupt officials to pass local laws that cover their tracks? That’s not accountability; it’s an invitation for evasion.”

The two earlier incarnations of the rule required reporting payments at the project level, because the vast majority of corruption occurs around specific contracts. Once the proceeds of corruption enter complex international networks of banks, law firms, shell companies, and other service providers it becomes extraordinarily difficult for regulators, law enforcement, and financial institutions to mitigate illicit finance. Reporting only the total sums of payments that extractive companies make to national governments lacks the precision necessary to alert citizens to corrupt deals cut at their expense.

While the United States has failed to finalize the regulations mandated by the Cardin-Lugar amendment, the European Union, the UK, Canada, and Norway are enforcing their own laws based on the languishing U.S. law. The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), an organization established in 2003 around a system of voluntary policy commitments, and which has become the leading global standard for the good governance of natural resource exploitation, called on the SEC “to adopt the EITI Standard’s definition of project-level reporting,” and argued that “inconsistency between the SEC rule and other global reporting standards such as the EITI would likely lead to increased compliance costs for companies.” The United States withdrew from the EITI in 2017 after just three years as an implementing country. At the time, Senators Cardin and Lugar issued a joint statement calling the Trump administration move “a painful abdication of American leadership on transparency and good governance.”