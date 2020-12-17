How The New Yorker Fell Into the “Weird Japan” Trap

So far, The New Yorker has been spared much of the outrage and mockery that rained down on The Atlantic for Barrett’s transgressions. This is for good reason. Barrett was a known plagiarist before The Atlantic granted her the assignment, stretching back to her time as a staffer at The New Republic in the 1990s. (Rest assured, no stones about journalistic ethics will be thrown from within this glass house.) Furthermore, Barrett herself participated in the fraud, while Batuman was merely duped by her subjects. If there is a victim in The New Yorker’s case, it may be Batuman herself. “A reporter’s nightmare,” tweeted the writer Anne Helen Petersen.

An emerging theme in both controversies is that there is a fatal chink in the armor of even the most rigorous fact-checking process—that it is especially vulnerable to a naked betrayal of trust by an author or source. There is only so much a fact-checker can do if someone is intent on telling lies, particularly when the stakes are so low (falsehoods about varsity-level fencing and the sad lives of Japanese people are not equivalent to falsehoods about, say, Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction). Barrett committed such a betrayal and hence bore the punishment: article memory-holed, late-career revival dashed, name (both maiden and married) dragged over the red-hot coals of social media.

You’ll find no objections to her treatment here. Yet, oddly enough, it is Barrett’s article that rings truer for me. In her own defense of the story, Barrett wrote that, aside from the whole business of colluding with her source to lie (admittedly a monster of a caveat), the general thrust of the story was accurate—that, in her words, “wealthy parents in niche-sport hotbeds are spending vast sums of money and pushing their children through extreme training regimens in pursuit of an ever-dwindling supply of Ivy League recruiting spots.” Anyone who has followed the college admissions cheating scandal, or has simply attended an East Coast college in the past 20 years, knows that niche sports are résumé padders and ladders for recruitment. The details may be less lurid than Barrett has made them out to be—with 12-year-old fencers suffering serious wounds to the jugular and the like—but the overall spectacle of parents and students trying to get a leg up is undeniably ghastly.