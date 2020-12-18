Is Dolly Parton the Voice of America?

Smarsh tells the story of Parton’s early life with a fan’s loving eye—and it’s easy to see why. Parton was born in a cabin in the mountains of east Tennessee, where her father was a sharecropper. Her parents married when they were 15 and 17, and she was one of 12 children. The family’s material struggles feature prominently in Parton’s understanding of herself. She likes to joke in her stage patter that “Mama always said we had running water—if we’d run and get it.” She always points out that growing up poor didn’t mean growing up sad. She writes in her 1994 memoir, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, that her family was “poor as Job’s turkey,” but her childhood memories are free and fond: singing into tin cans she imagined as microphones, running around in the woods with her siblings and dying themselves purple with berries, getting a warm feeling when her mother used a rock she brought in to make “stone soup.” Smarsh expresses a similar message, with a more feral edge, in Heartland: “If you’re wild enough to enjoy it, poverty can contain a sort of freedom … if there was a car that ran and a little bit of gas money, we could just leave.”

The act of leaving is a big part of Parton’s early life. After graduating from high school—she was the first in her family to do so—she left for Nashville on the Greyhound bus with her old guitar and her belongings in paper grocery sacks. (She called this “matching luggage.”) In her first years there, she was so broke that she would sometimes walk the hallways of a local hotel looking for scraps of food left on room-service trays. The gig that brought her to a wider audience was as the “girl singer” on the variety show hosted by Porter Wagoner, a singer-songwriter who had grown up the son of a southern Missouri farmer. He had made precisely the transformation that Parton envisioned for herself, down to the outfits: Having worked as a meatcutter in Missouri, Wagoner had left behind a gritty rural existence and embraced full-on glitz, with his signature whirl-of-blond pompadour and colorful, rhinestone-studded suits.

It’s hard to fathom, given her musical talent and her preternatural charm, but when Parton began appearing on Wagoner’s show in 1967, the audience greeted her coolly. She was replacing another girl singer, Norma Jean, who had been widely adored. But Dolly won them over. In an episode from 1970, the pair sings a duet—“we’ve had a lot of folks write in and ask us to do more of these,” Wagoner explains, maybe a little grudgingly. Parton has a little gap in her front teeth, an acoustic guitar with pink flowers painted on it, and a gravity-defying bouffant—both a monument to the power of Aqua Net and a sign of the habit she would develop in the future of not just embracing the symbols of femininity but blowing them up to fantastical proportions. She makes a self-deprecating comment about her guitar-picking skills, and Wagoner gives her a patronizing compliment, then rolls his eyes dramatically. Watching it, you can hardly wait for her to emerge from the chrysalis of these years, bold and self-possessed. “People always ask me how do you play the guitar with them long fingernails,” she’ll later joke. “And I always tell ’em—pretty good!”