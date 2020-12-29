Life in the Post-Internet Dystopia

Before Journeyman circled his sister’s world, he circled Todbaum’s: They had been collaborating on a postapocalyptic television drama. Almost immediately, Journeyman is drawn back in. Todbaum is the sole survivor, by his account, of one of those compounds for the rich that will go awry as soon as currency isn’t worth anything. He had the sense to invest $14 million into this supercar, a nuclear-powered mining machine refitted as a semiautonomous car, with an out-of-control self-teaching AI and an espresso machine. Within minutes of Todbaum’s arrival, Journeyman is having himself the first espresso he’s had in years, sharing his friend’s single cup in what feels like an erotic surrender. Todbaum is the sort of character more familiar to us from British novels—Brideshead Revisited, or The Stranger’s Child—the man who is in love with a brother first, and then, his sister. He blew their lives up once before, many years ago when they were young, and he seems to have come all this way to do it one more time. As the espresso kicks in, Journeyman soon understands his life is uncannily like the television series he had been working on with Todbaum at the time they parted ways. Oscar Wilde claimed that what you write comes true, and it seems, for Journeyman, this is the case.

It wouldn’t be a Lethem novel if there weren’t baroque big picture touches like this. And small ones, too. A favorite detail is the 2020 Telluride Film Festival backpack Journeyman uses to make his food deliveries. I tried googling it to see if I could find one, as I knew the festival, like much else, had been canceled by Covid. This is the sort of swag the festival doesn’t sell but that interns would hang on to and sell on eBay. This backpack, like a portal, from this world to that one. Whoever it is that might become Journeyman most likely already has one. The result is a clever shape-shifter of a novel, one that feels almost too clever, until it begins to outline its underlying—and satisfying—conceit.

The two lovers who make up one-half of DeLillo’s The Silence—Jim Kripps and his beautiful mixed-race girlfriend, Tessa—are returning to New York from a trip to Paris, in time for the Super Bowl. Tessa’s background is offered up through Jim’s sense of it being rare (narrator’s voice: It is not so rare), and so we can assume not only that he is white, but that he is the sort of man who doesn’t have many friends who aren’t white. I say this because Tessa is the sort of person who is well known to me—her “obscure” poetry, as it is described, her literary ambitions, all seemed familiar. I could name 10 friends like this, and I would even offer that I also am like this person.

The lovers fall out of the sky, their plane crashing, and emerge from the wreck more or less unscathed, though others are not as lucky. They go to the hospital to be examined, but the hospital’s systems are down. They have what seems to be survivor victory sex there before they head to the apartment where their friends are having a Super Bowl party—the novel’s other half. Those friends, Max and Diane, and their other friend, Martin, seem to handle their incipient panic by speaking in non sequiturs about Einstein, philosophy, Jesus. Martin throws out seemingly random facts, as if he is the churn of the internet now lost to them, a human twitter reeling off posts in his mind. It felt, ironically enough, like reading Twitter during a national emergency, a historical event unfolding there in real time. In a seeming parallel to the uncanny sex Tessa and Jim have at the hospital, Martin drops his pants.