Life in the Post-Internet Dystopia

The people in this novel do not seem very concerned about their situation. No one fills the bathtub with water, no one goes to the store to bargain for food with cash—food the owners had to sell or it would spoil due to lack of refrigeration. The characters all seem to be expecting the power to come back on, despite the obvious catastrophe. A second narrative had emerged in my mind as I read, in which I imagined being Tessa, on a flight back from Paris with my boyfriend who wants us to go to a Super Bowl party on our return. And who takes us there, even after we fall out of the sky and our plane crashes. As if, of course, there was nowhere else to go. When Tessa, near the end, speculates that it might be time to prepare for the disaster that seems to be happening, I could feel the impatience that I would have, too.

Which is to say that DeLillo’s characters here seem unlikely to survive this first wave of the blackouts. They will be the people waiting for the power to turn back on, likely to become the bodies found in apartments by other cannier survivors. The power they were waiting for was, unknown to them, not the source of their power but the sign of it, a sign of their privilege. As a novel about people who are used to things going their way when things don’t go their way, it is an exercise in watching people struggle to take seriously the danger they are in and to let that really change them. And this may be the most frightening thing in the novel, more so than any phone without signal or dead laptop.

To say The Silence is not the novel it should be is to engage in a kind of existential wishful thinking. Is the novel oracular if the novel’s events begin to occur while you are reading it? Even as I write this, ransomware cyberattacks are taking entire hospitals offline in the state of Vermont, where I live. The staff are not philosophical about it, as the characters in The Silence are. They’re trying to do what the computers do for their chemo patients, who require sophisticated equations to make sure the medicine can keep pace with the illness. Doctors at the University of Vermont fear they will not know the damage done for months. “All my life I’ve been waiting for this without knowing it.” The naïveté in that line made me almost laugh.