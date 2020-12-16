The Climate Fight Needs Both Technocrats and Firebrands

The fracas around carbon dioxide removal and nuclear power, though, has tended to mask the deeper disagreements over how change happens. There’s a well-worn tradition among Beltway environmentalists of trying to sneak climate policy in around the edges, pushing for an earmark here and a tax credit there to gradually nibble away at emissions. Just about anything called climate policy is good, the thinking goes, particularly when it’s brokered under the less than ideal circumstance of Mitch McConnell controlling the Senate.

There’s a variant of this approach that’s gained steam in discussions about the executive branch: With the adults back in charge, the thinking goes, competent administrators will be free to push through decidedly unsexy but important climate measures that roll back the Trump administration’s anti-regulatory agenda and funnel more support to clean energy. It’s a rosy realpolitik vision of how to get things done: that enough smart people, using their mastery of the levers of power, can solve just about any problem the world throws at them. And barring control of the Senate, is there any other option?

The problem, though, is that while any nibbling away at emissions is certainly appreciated—as is making use of every executive branch power under the sun—the scale of climate action needed can’t reasonably be snuck in behind Republican backs, without taking the case to the public. Similar approaches have been tried before. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act devoted around 10 percent of its entirely too small $730 billion stimulus to a range of clean energy projects, largely through incentives for private sector companies. That money did a lot of good and has been instrumental in dropping the price of wind and solar power. But you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone besides a solar entrepreneur who could explain how the Renewable Energy and Electric Transmission Loan Guarantee Program has made their life better, much less what it is.