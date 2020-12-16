The Climate Fight Needs Both Technocrats and Firebrands

Wonky details and changes around the margins are important, but they’re not a political strategy for winning the kind of democratic majorities needed to tackle the climate crisis. High-level administrators and academics with doctoral degrees probably aren’t going to be much help in building the groundswell of support for the vast changes their PDFs suggest are necessary. The huge number of jobs to be created as the U.S. transitions to an electric fleet and rapidly expands its grid, however, might.

Thanks in large part to Green New Deal advocates, there’s been modest progress on this front. Biden ran on a platform that tried to fuse climate and jobs through a “Build Back Better” agenda (although arguably didn’t do much to make that feel concrete to folks currently struggling through a painful recession). Just months ago, Gina McCarthy signed on to a detailed proposal for a jobs-focused green stimulus, with hearty investments in environmental justice. And, hailing from Michigan, Granholm is no stranger to a good old fashioned jobs pitch, nor will she be unaware of the dynamics involved in shifting the auto industry towards electric batteries. To make the case for climate action down the line, climate-minded administrators should embrace their most populists impulses in public and put the technocrats to work behind the scenes.

Climate policy should give people stuff. At the very least, its backers should clearly state that they want to give people stuff. And they should paint a clear picture of who’s standing in the way, rather than asking people to be grateful for the crumbs furnished by bad deals. And by stuff here, I mostly mean jobs.

Instead of the failed Obama-era “All of the Above” climate strategy that encouraged renewables and natural gas, let’s have an “All of the Above” climate strategy that encourages both technocratic tweaks, grand gestures and big legislative action, all aimed at rapid decarbonization: Behind the scenes, do the unglamorous work of inserting line items for expanded research budgets, extending tax credits, and rebuilding the regulatory state that’s virtually incomprehensible to the general public. Earmark away. Out front, tell anyone who’ll listen about the millions of jobs going green is going to create—and is already creating!