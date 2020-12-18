How to Win Hearts and Minds in Climate Politics

Nostalgia is typically associated with a gauzy and glamorized past, not the deep future. Translated into politics, it’s often a reactionary force, the emotional bedrock of populist movements like Trumpism and a favored fig-leaf for white supremacy. Yet Furstenau, a new face in Canadian politics, thinks that nostalgia’s psychological power can be used to win elections and secure a future that is healthier, happier, and, as she repeats often, more resilient than the unequal and unsustainable carbon-fueled world we currently inhabit.

Green Party fortunes are rising in many multiparty democracies as the climate emergency escalates. B.C. might have been laboratory-designed for a Green surge. An increasingly progressive province with long traditions of ecological activism, B.C. is now grappling with climate change firsthand, from sea-level rise around the Salish Sea to the wildfires destroying homes and thickening the air. In 2017, the Greens won three seats in the provincial legislature—and with no other party able to command a majority of votes, the Greens became essential for the government’s survival. Until this fall, they were effectively North America’s first governing Greens at a regional or provincial level.

Most political parties are forced to justify climate action within their long-standing values and electoral narratives. Conservatives tend to gravitate toward market-driven solutions like technological innovation or limited taxes on carbon. In the center and on the left, environmental policy has historically found itself occupying a “nice-to-have” secondary role: valued but jockeying for attention among longer-standing commitments to economic or racial justice. Even the Green New Deal, hopeful in its nature and transformative in its implications, has been presented to voters more as an old-fashioned Rooseveltian “good, high-wage jobs” plan, less as an invitation to rethink the ways in which Americans live together and what that community could feel like into the deeper twenty-first century.