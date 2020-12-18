How to Win Hearts and Minds in Climate Politics

British Columbia’s 2017 wildfire season set new records, burning more than 1.2 million hectares and displacing about 65,000 people. 2018 broke records again. “We typically spend our summers as a family going on big road trips around the province,” Furstenau told me. “There were times where, literally, we had to turn around and drive away from an approaching fire.” Observing the evacuations and trying not to breathe the smoke that now blankets the province during the summer, Furstenau started thinking about resilience and how to cultivate it—not figuratively, she emphasized to me, or at an individual level, but “ground-level resiliency, actual resiliency”—the sort of preparedness that keeps people connected and safe during a crisis.

Furstenau’s resilient society, first, is one in which more communities and neighborhoods are equipped for the myriad disasters of climate crisis (floods, wildfires, drought, etc.), not only with well-funded emergency services but with the sense of “connectedness between the people that live around us” that we sometimes neglect to cultivate. Recent research, in fact, demonstrates that social networks and community ties have a significant impact on emergency response. In Los Angeles, for instance, public health officials have found that community resilience helps individuals more safely deal with a range of natural disasters. And in 2018, political scientists at both Northeastern University and Stanford University, working with Facebook, revealed that “social ties, in particular the breadth of someone’s extended social network, have an effect on evacuation behavior leading up to hurricanes.”

When disaster strikes a community, Furstenau told me, it’s critical to have a “structure in place that ensures we know that everybody is going to be accounted for and, ideally, taken care of.” The same logic should apply, she argues, to the role of government in a climate emergency. A resilient society amid ecological breakdown, then, might be understood as a retooled welfare state: built on local community relationships as much as centralized administration, concerned as much with wellbeing here and now as with the conditions of human flourishing for generations to come.

Like her federal counterpart, Annamie Paul, a human rights lawyer and the first Black woman to lead a major Canadian political party, Furstenau believes that climate change, inequality, and systemic racism can and must be addressed together. During the October election debate, she seized attention with her frank and arresting response to a question about privilege: “We’re not all equal. I wish we were. But we’re not.… I can’t imagine being a mother and imagining that my child, my son, might die because of the color of his skin.” The three white politicians onstage, she said, herself included, “cannot reckon what that’s like.”