Republicans Will Never Accept the Election Results

The volume of challenges brought on behalf of the Trump campaign has given the 2020 election a Groundhog Day feel. Every time Biden clears another frivolous hurdle, it’s as if he won the election again. The Trump campaign has lost 59 court challenges and won only one—a minor, technical suit in Pennsylvania that had no bearing on the state’s election result. Efforts to sway state legislatures into replacing their state’s electors have similarly failed. Trump’s long-standing backup plan—challenge the election all the way to the Supreme Court, which he believes is loyal to him—has been a nonstarter.

There has been hope, as each of these milestones has been cleared, that Republicans will see the light. For the press, this would also be a sign that the Republican Party was finally moving on from Donald Trump. If congressional Republicans “want to be taken seriously—including by the new president—they need to stop giving aid and comfort to Trump’s delusions about a rigged election,” wrote the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board earlier this week. Once Joe Biden is acknowledged as the legitimate president of the U.S., the Republican Party—and, by extension, American politics—can, at long last, begin its arduous path back to normalcy.



Instead, Trump and the majority of Republicans have moved the goalposts. First, we were told that Trump would be declared the winner after recounts and legal challenges were completed. Then, after the Electoral College stepped in to straighten out a crooked election. Now the plan is for Congress to step in and challenge the results. When that fails, attention will turn to January 20, when Biden is inaugurated. After Biden is inaugurated, Trump and congressional Republicans will continue to insist he won—and demand that action be taken to reverse the outcome, whether via special prosecutor or other means.

