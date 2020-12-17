Republicans Will Never Accept the Election Results

Speaking to outgoing Republican Senator Lamar Alexander on Sunday’s Meet the Press, Chuck Todd asked a question that has featured prominently ever since it became clear that Joe Biden had won the presidency. “It’s been 37 days since the election was called, six days since we know that enough pledged electors have been certified for the election,” he said. “And yet, on Wednesday, the president of the United States tweeted ‘#overturn.’ Is it about time for this to stop?”



Alexander was clear: “Well, Monday it should stop,” he said. The Electoral College was meeting and would cement what had been obvious for nearly six weeks, and had only been strengthened by demands for recounts and failed court challenges. “It’s very hard to say that Joe Biden’s not validly elected after Monday,” he added.



Monday has come and gone. The Electoral College did meet and Joe Biden was declared the winner for seemingly the millionth time. A day later, one domino did fall: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that, come January 20, the United States would have a new president. “The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

