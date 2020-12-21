The Conservative War Against the Black Church

Indeed, even those twentieth-century conservatives who did not regard integration as a communist plot came to accept inequality as inevitable. Evangelist Billy Graham was one such figure, famously dismissing Dr. King’s “Dream” speech, “Only when Christ comes again will little white children of Alabama walk hand in hand with little black children.” Graham and other high profile conservatives likewise perceived workers’ movements and the New Deal to be, at best, misguided attempts on the part of liberal Christians, which were actually going to give rise to the anti-Christ (again, by marginalizing God). It was much better for Americans’ spiritual welfare if they worked long hours under unsafe conditions and let big corporations operate as they pleased.

It’s impossible to ignore the legacy of this anti-Statism not only in today’s Protestant circles, but in the Catholic church, which has been significantly influenced by the post-1970s rise of evangelicalism. MAGA-oriented Catholics like Taylor Reed Marshall and Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, both of whom spoke at the Jericho March, trash Pope Francis for the same reason that Southern Baptists have long distained Black Liberation theologians: They regard social justice as a secular endeavor. According to Marshall and Viganò, the progressive pontiff’s election culminates a centuries-long effort to infiltrate the Church with communism. Francis is “hyper-focused” on uplifting the poor, dismantling institutional racism, encouraging environmental reforms, and fighting discrimination against LGBTQ persons—all priorities that distract from or directly subvert the more essential Christian missions of saving souls and surveilling people’s sex lives.

For all their phony claims, conservatives have long held an extraordinary advantage: The “nones” and the media have accepted the terrestrial-versus-celestial framing, even as they’ve tried to counter conservatives’ influence. Ever since Karl Marx called religion the opium of the people, claiming its promise of divine salvation placated the proletariat from rising up, many communists and socialists have seized upon his utterance to claim that faith has no part in the revolution. (Marx’s critique of religion was somewhat more complicated.) In doing so, they have provided endless fodder for conservatives.

The press has played to conservatives’ hand in other ways: by describing conservatives as traditionalists or “devout” Christians; by presuming democratic politicians who discuss their faith are merely pandering; by tagging issues like abortion and gay marriage, but not immigration and health care, as religious issues; and by downplaying the religiosity of figures ranging from FDR to Dr. King. Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons has named the prejudice undergirding the last trend. Discussing the secularization of the civil rights icon, he writes, “Erasing King’s religiosity isn’t some kind of anomaly but part of this racist tradition of whom we label ‘religious’ today.” It may be that secular progressives also desire to redeem historical figures from what they perceive to be outmoded or backwards belief systems. But it’s impossible to segment someone like King’s social and spiritual convictions, according to Graves-Fitzsimmons. The movement he led was “rooted not in some vague ‘progressive values’ or a generic equality, but in the gospel message Jesus Christ proclaimed.” And it was precisely the religious register that he and other preachers brought to civil rights that electrified the movement.