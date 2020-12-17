The New Language of Forever War-Making

You might say that the Quincy Institute, and the ascendant, skeptical attitude toward American power it represents, is living rent-free in FDD’s head. The institute is mentioned at least a dozen times in the document. In an aside, FDD CEO Mark Dubowitz and its senior vice president for research, Jonathan Schanzer, cavil that the institute is “erroneously named for former President John Quincy Adams owing to a fundamental misreading of his thinking and its applicability to 21st-century superpower affairs.” Dubowitz, who also railed against the Quincy Institute on Twitter this week, compares people advocating military restraint to isolationists, who then somehow are akin to Charles Lindbergh’s America First Committee. Thus, by the analyst’s clumsy use of the transitive property, the Quincy Institute and its fellow travelers are Nazi sympathizers.

The more you read of “Defending Forward,” the less sense it makes. For the hardliners, Quincy Institute types are isolationists or appeasers. For others, like H.R. McMaster, another contributor to the FDD report, they are “retrenchers” guilty of “excessive pessimism.” While softer in his language than some of the other writers, McMaster is no less concerned. “Retrenchers could also result in a failure to deter aggression and prevent a disastrous war,” says McMaster. Yes, if we’re not careful we may end up in a 20-year war that devastates a nation.

A certain disastrous, interminable American war haunts these writers, but it’s not the one you’d think: Panetta and McMaster diagnose their skeptics with Vietnam syndrome, a psychic and societal malady that tends to produce a dim view of American war-making. This “has saddled American strategic thinking for decades,” Panetta laments. McMaster attributes it to a “simplistic but widely held belief” that the Vietnam War “had been unjustified and unwinnable.”