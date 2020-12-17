The New Language of Forever War-Making

Just don’t call it war. That is the purpose of “Defending Forward”: to contort the English language to convince a war-weary public that there is no alternative but to continue the status quo of “forward defense-in-depth military deployments,” as Leon Panetta, the former CIA director and defense secretary, euphemistically calls them . But the FDD publication succeeds only in reminding us that, after 19 years of a catastrophic, immoral, illegal war on terror, America’s hawks are simply out of answers.

Instead of justifying continued American military campaigns overseas, the report’s authors fearmonger about the consequences of not staying, of not fighting more. Instead of articulating a new, positive vision for America’s role in the world, one based on peaceful diplomacy and multilateralism against the existential threat of climate change, they fall back on tired Cold War–era bromides about preserving the post–World War II order and stymieing rogue actors. What they don’t realize is that the United States long ago became the world’s most volatile rogue actor.

Peace is rarely discussed as a worthwhile goal in “Defending Forward.” Its authors speak more in the vapid America-can-do-no-wrong dialect of a CNN panel. In the eyes of the FDD and its contributors, perpetual war is practically a natural human condition, one that helps ensure American strategic interests. “More than ever, Americans must go abroad to remain secure at home,” Panetta writes in the volume’s introduction. “Such a view is neither a right nor left policy—it is smart policy informed by a modern history of devastating wars, hard lessons from more recent conflicts, and current realities.”