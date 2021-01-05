Making Sense of the Facebook Menace

In order to be at the vanguard of a global democratic uprising, Facebook would clearly have to be designed for a species better than ours.

Over the ensuing decade, a rising corps of nationalist autocrats such as Vladimir Putin of Russia, Narendra Modi of India, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Andrzej Duda of Poland, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and the brutal junta that still rules Myanmar, quickly learned to exploit Facebook. The platform’s constant surveillance of users and opportunistic sorting of citizens—to say nothing of its proprietary algorithms that focus attention on the most extreme and salacious content, and its powerful targeted advertising system—have been an indispensable tool kit for the aspiring autocrat. In order to be at the vanguard of a global democratic uprising, Facebook would clearly have to be designed for a species better than ours. It’s as if no one working there in its early years considered the varieties of human cruelty—and the amazing extent to which amplified and focused propaganda might unleash it on entire ethnicities or populations.

Facebook, with its billions of monthly active users posting in more than 100 languages around the world, is biased along two vectors. The first vector is algorithmic amplification of content that generates strong emotions. By design, Facebook amplifies content that is likely to generate strong emotional reactions from users: clicks, shares, “likes,” and comments. The platform engineers these predictions of greatest user engagement by means of advanced machine-learning systems that rely on billions of signals rendered by users around the world over more than a decade. This content could range from cute pictures of babies and golden retrievers to calls for the mass slaughter of entire ethnic groups. The only rule of thumb here is the crude calculation that if it’s hot, it flies. The same rule holds for self-sorting online behavior among Facebook users: The platform nudges them to join groups devoted to particular interests and causes—a feature that also works very much by design, at least since a change ordered by CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2017. Many of these groups harbor extreme content, such as the dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory, coronavirus misinformation, or explicitly white supremacist and misogynistic content.

The story of our interactions with Facebook—how Facebook affects us and how we affect Facebook—is fascinating and maddeningly complicated. Scholars around the world have been working for more than a decade to make sense of the offline social impact of the platform’s propaganda functions. And we are just beginning to get a grasp of it. The leaders of Facebook seem not to have a clue how it influences different people differently and how it warps our collective perceptions of the world. They also seem to lack anything close to a full appreciation of how people have adapted Facebook to serve their needs and desires in ways the engineers never intended.