Making Sense of the Facebook Menace

There’s also the issue of scale—something that critics of Facebook should never ignore in assessing its impact. Roose’s list simply reflects a moment in time in the United States of America, where only about 230 million of the 2.7 billion Facebook users live. To conclude from it that Facebook favors right-wing content is to ignore the possibility that left-wing content might rule such a list in Mexico or Peru, or that anti-Hindu and anti-Muslim content might dominate such a list in Sri Lanka. It could be all about the Bundesliga, the German soccer league, in Germany. We can’t know. Only Facebook has the rich data that could shed light on both reach and influence of particular sources of content across the vast and diverse population of Facebook users. But of course Facebook is not talking—such information may further damage the company’s reputation as a responsible actor in any number of imperiled democratic polities. And far more consequently, it’s key to the company’s wildly successful business model.

All these bigger-picture concerns allow us to see a larger, more disturbing truth about Facebook than the stateside push for political influence on the site conveys. Facebook—the most pervasive and powerful media system the world has ever seen—does indeed work better for authoritarian, racist, sexist, extremist, anti-democratic, and conspiratorial content and actors. In fact, if you wanted to design a propaganda machine to undermine democracy around the world, you could not make one better than Facebook. Above that, the leadership of Facebook has consistently bent its policies to favor the interests of the powerful around the world. As authoritarian nationalists have risen to power in recent years—often by campaigning through Facebook—Facebook has willingly and actively assisted them.

The question of just what role Facebook could play in the sustenance of democracy first arose in 2011, with the poorly named and poorly understood “Arab Spring” uprisings. At the height of these protests, Facebook received far too much credit for promoting long-simmering resentments and long-building movements across North Africa and the Middle East. Eager to endorse and exploit the myth that a U.S.-based tech colossus was democratizing the new global order with the click of a few million cursors, President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton embedded technological imperialism into U.S. policy. They aggressively championed the spread of digital technology and social media under the mistaken impression that such forces would empower reformers and resisters of tyranny rather than the tyrants themselves.

In order to be at the vanguard of a global democratic uprising, Facebook would clearly have to be designed for a species better than ours.

Over the ensuing decade, a rising corps of nationalist autocrats such as Vladimir Putin of Russia, Narendra Modi of India, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Andrzej Duda of Poland, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and the brutal junta that still rules Myanmar, quickly learned to exploit Facebook. The platform’s constant surveillance of users and opportunistic sorting of citizens—to say nothing of its proprietary algorithms that focus attention on the most extreme and salacious content, and its powerful targeted advertising system—have been an indispensable tool kit for the aspiring autocrat. In order to be at the vanguard of a global democratic uprising, Facebook would clearly have to be designed for a species better than ours. It’s as if no one working there in its early years considered the varieties of human cruelty—and the amazing extent to which amplified and focused propaganda might unleash it on entire ethnicities or populations.