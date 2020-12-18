Trump’s Most Vicious Cultists Aren’t Done With America

Now that the Trump administration is getting ejected from the White House, these flunkies will probably spend some time cooling in the fuel pools of consulting, big law, and academia; perhaps, in time, they will fade somewhat from the public eye and our memories. But you can be assured that their capacity for harm is far from spent. As America prepares to inaugurate a new president, it can be easy now to dismiss these bad actors with a lusty “Good Riddance!” or marvel at the depths of their debasement and sycophancy to an inane and temperamental leader. Nevertheless, it’s worth remembering that to some of Trump’s underlings, the president was always more of a means to an end. We can take satisfaction in the fact that they won’t be getting four more years to wreak havoc, but if we’re not careful, they’ll be back, running for office themselves or glomming onto the campaigns of perhaps more competent despots.

While Trumpworld has had its share of grifters and ideological mercenaries who will be content with a lifetime of cashing in on the roller coaster of the last four years, it’s the true believers we’ll see again. Some, like Barr and Pompeo, were longtime political insiders who waited for the chance to shed the need to even pay lip service to the ideals of a functioning democracy. Barr got a taste of what it was like to serve an executive who was more than happy to push the limits of unitary executive theory, while Pompeo has had the opportunity to twist the U.S. foreign policy apparatus into a pseudo-evangelist framework. Some, like Wheeler, were standard-issue industry swamp creatures looking for their turn in government to advance their paymasters’ interests and finding the Trump administration’s famed ethical laxity to be the perfect environment for their exploits. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin presided over one of the greatest transfers of wealth to the rich in U.S. history.

Then there’s Stephen Miller, part of a new breed of fanatics brought up in the post-9/11 culture war who have tied their identities entirely to its all-encompassing sociocultural combat. While many Trumpworld luminaries share the dubious distinction of being remarkably effective at their posts despite the broader chaos of the Trump years, Miller has succeeded in grand style, essentially shutting down humanitarian immigration into the country, a project he is still staunchly pursuing, even as the clock runs out on his grip on power.